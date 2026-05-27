A Noise Complaint Argument Between Neighbors Escalates After a Double Standard Is Called Out

When you live in a neighborhood you have to expect that everyone will make some noise sometimes, but usually it doesn’t get too bad. Sometimes, however, you get one bad neighbor who always seems to be having parties and never turns their music down.

What would you do if that one loud neighbor had the nerve to yell at your normally quiet next door neighbor telling them to keep it down when they were having a small birthday party?

That is what the homeowner in this story experienced, and it was the last straw. She went out and confronted that noisy neighbor, telling her that she was the loudest person in the neighborhood and if she said another word, she would flood her with noise complaints.

While she may have gone a little overboard with her threats, this person thinks she did the right thing by putting the loud neighbor in her place. Her friend, however, thinks she should have minded her own business. Read the full story below and see who you think is correct.

AITA for telling off my noisy neighbors? I’m 23F living with my parents if it matters. Our next door neighbors “Q” are generally very quiet.

They sound like the perfect neighbors.

They use their backyard frequently, but they’re never excessively loud and don’t actually break any noise laws in our area. Maybe once or twice every summer they will have some family over and they’re louder than usual, but that is pretty rare for them.

And on the other side, terrible neighbors. How frustrating.

Our backyard neighbor’s “N” are the total opposite. They make a ton of noise every summer, including things that break noise laws. They use their backyard all day every day when its nice out and are so loud that I can’t have my windows open because all I hear is them.

Some people just can’t seem to live at a normal volume.

Their normal conversations consist of essentially yelling. They play loud music all the time, and they are frequently out late at night (past midnight) in the backyard and making so much noise I can’t get to sleep. Despite this, they seem to have made it their family hobby to police everyone in the neighborhood. They call in noise complaints and tell neighbors to be quiet all the time.

They have a lot of nerve to tell other people to be quiet.

Anyways, both Q and N were outside yesterday, N playing music and being noisy as usual and Q being a little louder than normal. I had the windows open in the living room (which is right on the backyard) so I heard what was going on. I heard people at Q’s house sing happy birthday, and after the song finished I heard N start yelling at them to be quiet and that she would call the law office and file a complaint if they didn’t go inside.

Good for her. Some people need to be put in their place.

I know this wasn’t the most mature thing to do, but I got really upset and went outside and told N to shut up. She looked really offended and said that it wasn’t her fault that Q was being loud and its within her right to tell them to be quiet. I said that her family are the biggest pain in this neighborhood, they make way more noise than Q makes on a daily basis and no one can enjoy the nice weather because of them. She’s a massive hypocrite for the way she’s been behaving for the past few years, and the bylaws also apply to her.

This lady is finally fed up and won’t deal with them anymore.

I said that if she filed a complaint I would wait for them to show up and tell them about all the noise that they have been making today and for the past few years. After that, every single time they were making and unreasonable amount noise in their backyard I would call the bylaw office and file a complaint against them.

Well, this is escalating quickly.

They break noise laws so often they would get fined eventually. She tried to tell me that would never happen, so I just told her that I can turn into a “relentless ****” when I set my mind to something, especially when its with people I don’t like, so try and test me, it wont end well for you. Her and her family went inside at that point. I wished Q a happy birthday, they carried on with their party, and I went back in my house.

Yes, it was a jerk move, but it was also well deserved.

I told my friend and she said it was a jerk move, but my parents don’t seem to mind. AITA?

Her friend only says that she shouldn’t have done it because she doesn’t live next to the bad neighbors. It is clear that everyone in the area hates these loud neighbors, but they don’t say anything just to keep the peace. That has finally boiled over, and this person isn’t going to tolerate it anymore.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Take a look at the comments below to see what other people think of this situation.

If you don’t cause problems, you don’t have to worry about karma.

Here is a great idea.

This commenter loved the story and thinks she did the right thing.

Yes, don’t let this neighbor bully others anymore.

I agree with this commenter.

Sometimes the hypocrisy of people is just unbelievable. The loudest house in the neighborhood is always the first to complain about others. It is sad but true in most cases.

The world would be a much nicer place if everyone would just try to keep it down and keep others in mind. You can still have fun without loud music late at night or disruptive parties. Most people have to get up in the morning, and your fun shouldn’t interfere with that. Sadly, that is just wishful thinking.