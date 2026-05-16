May 15, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Puppy Has An Unusual Way Of Behaving In His Playpen

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@murphthemerle

Puppies are gonna do what they’re gonna do, and once they make up their minds, you better stand back and enjoy the show!

A puppy named Murph got into some shenanigans and his owner was nice enough to post the results on TikTok.

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@murphthemerle

The video’s text overlay reads, “8:00 a.m. He’s doing so well in his new playpen!”

Murph was chilling and relaxing…

Until…

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@murphthemerle

Another text overlay reads, “8:01 a.m.”

Uh oh!

Murph was now running and his playpen was moving right along with him down a hallway!

The caption reads, “Guess we should call him Rocky now! The playpen was supposed to contain him…he had other plans.”

dog in a playpen

TikTok/@murphthemerle

Take a look at the video.

@murphthemerle

Guess we should call him Rocky now! The playpen was supposed to contain him…he had other plans 🐶 🐾 #puppy #puppylife #australianshepherd #australianshepherdpuppy #puppiesoftiktok

♬ Sirtaki – LucasGitanoFamily

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.42.51 PM A Puppy Has An Unusual Way Of Behaving In His Playpen

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.43.00 PM A Puppy Has An Unusual Way Of Behaving In His Playpen

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 2.43.21 PM A Puppy Has An Unusual Way Of Behaving In His Playpen

This puppy is a real wild man!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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