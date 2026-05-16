A Puppy Has An Unusual Way Of Behaving In His Playpen

Puppies are gonna do what they’re gonna do, and once they make up their minds, you better stand back and enjoy the show!

A puppy named Murph got into some shenanigans and his owner was nice enough to post the results on TikTok.

The video’s text overlay reads, “8:00 a.m. He’s doing so well in his new playpen!”

Murph was chilling and relaxing…

Until…

Another text overlay reads, “8:01 a.m.”

Uh oh!

Murph was now running and his playpen was moving right along with him down a hallway!

The caption reads, “Guess we should call him Rocky now! The playpen was supposed to contain him…he had other plans.”

Take a look at the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This puppy is a real wild man!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.