May 20, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Rescue Dog’s Arrival Sparked an Unexpected Reaction From a Golden Retriever

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a car

TikTok/@keepnupwitnat

This town ain’t big enough for the two of us…

We can only imagine that’s what one of the dogs featured in this viral TikTok video was thinking when his owner, a woman named Nat, decided to do a good deed and help out another animal…

And you’ll see why in just a minute.

dog in a car

TikTok/@keepnupwitnat

The video showed a dog sitting in the front seat of Nat’s car.

The TikTokker gave him pets.

It’s pretty obvious that this furry fella was happy to be rescued and off the street…

But not everyone was happy with this development.

Nat panned her camera to the backseat…and her dog was staring at her.

Nat’s pup definitely wasn’t thrilled about this new development!

dog in a car

TikTok/@keepnupwitnat

Nat gave viewers more information about what happened and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Found this poor baby running in the street, so I picked him up and my Golden Retriever was not having it.”

You’re probably thinking the same thing we are…her dog hopes she doesn’t make a regular habit of doing this!

In the caption, Nat wrote, “The eye roll says everything. But so grateful this fur baby made it back home.”

dog in a car

TikTok/@keepnupwitnat

Check out the video.

@keepnupwitnat

The eye roll says everything.😂🙄 But so grateful this fur baby made it back home. 💕🙏🏼 #goldenretriever

♬ original sound – nat

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.20.13 PM A Rescue Dog’s Arrival Sparked an Unexpected Reaction From a Golden Retriever

Another individual shared a funny meme.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.20.35 PM A Rescue Dog’s Arrival Sparked an Unexpected Reaction From a Golden Retriever

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.20.48 PM A Rescue Dog’s Arrival Sparked an Unexpected Reaction From a Golden Retriever

She did a good deed…even though her dog didn’t really appreciate it.

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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