A Rescue Dog’s Arrival Sparked an Unexpected Reaction From a Golden Retriever

This town ain’t big enough for the two of us…

We can only imagine that’s what one of the dogs featured in this viral TikTok video was thinking when his owner, a woman named Nat, decided to do a good deed and help out another animal…

And you’ll see why in just a minute.

The video showed a dog sitting in the front seat of Nat’s car.

The TikTokker gave him pets.

It’s pretty obvious that this furry fella was happy to be rescued and off the street…

But not everyone was happy with this development.

Nat panned her camera to the backseat…and her dog was staring at her.

Nat’s pup definitely wasn’t thrilled about this new development!

Nat gave viewers more information about what happened and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Found this poor baby running in the street, so I picked him up and my Golden Retriever was not having it.”

You’re probably thinking the same thing we are…her dog hopes she doesn’t make a regular habit of doing this!

In the caption, Nat wrote, “The eye roll says everything. But so grateful this fur baby made it back home.”

Check out the video.

@keepnupwitnat The eye roll says everything.😂🙄 But so grateful this fur baby made it back home. 💕🙏🏼 #goldenretriever ♬ original sound – nat

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a funny meme.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

She did a good deed…even though her dog didn’t really appreciate it.