A School Art Project Sparks a Father-Son Conflict Over What Counts as Appropriate

When your kids show any type of aptitude for art, it is good to encourage them to pursue this and hone their talent. Taking art classes in school can be a great way to foster their passion and help them to take it to the next level.

What would you do if your son was working on an art project for school when you saw that he was drawing something you considered inappropriate. That is what the father in this story discovered, and while he acknowledged that the quality was great, he is concerned that it is inappropriate for school.

He told his son that he should pick a different subject and that he could not bring this picture to school, but now he is very upset because he already put a lot of work into it. Dad isn’t sure if he was out of line or not.

Dad is asking for advice on how to handle the situation without stifling his son’s efforts.

WIBTA if I don’t let my son take his inappropriate drawing to school? My (38M) son (15M) has an art project to hand in to school next week Monday and this afternoon he was working on a drawing.

Is this really appropriate for school?

I entered the living room and found him busy drawing away and I asked him what he was up to. He told me that he was working on an art project that was due on Monday and I asked if I could see it. He showed me what he was working on. It was a drawing of an unclothed woman covering her private parts and although it’s inappropriate, I must say it is a splendid piece of art and it is brilliant.

In his defense, this type of art is among the most admired in the world. How advanced is his art class?

He told me that he was intending to take this drawing to school. I was taken aback and told him “Look, this is great and all, but you simply can’t take that to school. They might confiscate your work or sanction you. How about you draw something more appropriate?” He said that he didn’t want to draw a new one, especially since he’s been working on this for a couple of hours and this drawing will surely be the winner for him. I suggested that he can keep this at home if he wants, but I won’t allow him to take it to school.

She is technically covered. I’d be interested to know if they had studied this type of art in class.

He got angry and muttered “Gee, thanks Dad.” and walked out. He told his mum about this and my wife says that I should let him take it just this once and it’s not like her private parts are uncovered anyway. Now I’m having second thoughts over my decision. Is it out of line if I refuse to let him take his masterpiece to school? AITA?

This is a difficult situation to be sure. On the one hand, it does seem inappropriate for school. On the other, if it is an advanced art class, they have undoubtedly seen sculptures and paintings that were far more revealing than this.

If it seems that he is drawing it as a real piece of art and not just to be edgy (which appears to be the case) then he should let him take it in to school. But I’d call or email the teacher to give her a heads up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Read on to see what the people in the comments suggest for this situation.

I think Dad is well aware of this. He just doesn’t want his son to get in trouble.

This commenter is correct. Nude art is extremely common and among the best forms of art.

I agree with this commenter. Dad should reach out to the teacher.

There is a fine line on whether it is appropriate or not.

This is a great question.

At the end of the day, this should really be up to the teacher at the school. If they are learning about this type of art, it is surely fine to bring it in. There is nothing inherently wrong with the art itself, but at that age there are other factors to consider that should be left to the teacher.

Whatever the parents do, they should make sure to do it in a way to avoid discouraging their son. Creating art is a wonderful activity that he can enjoy for the rest of his life. If they mishandle this situation, that could be ruined.