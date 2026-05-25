A Simple Laundry Accident Turns Into a Heated Debate About Responsibility

People who leave things in their pockets and then throw clothes on the floor cannot really act shocked when something eventually gets washed.

This woman was already in the middle of doing multiple loads of laundry when she noticed her fiancé’s dirty work clothes sitting on the bathroom floor. Since leaving clothes around the house is apparently a regular habit for him, she tossed everything into the washer without thinking much about it.

About halfway through the cycle, though, panic set in.

Her fiancé suddenly realized his car keys were still sitting inside one of the pockets.

Now he thinks she should pay to replace them.

Read on to see why she refuses to do so.

AITA for refusing to replace my fiancé’s keys he left in his pocket My [F23] fiancé [M23] recently purchased a new car. He came home from work sick today and showered before getting in bed, and left his work clothes on the bathroom floor. I was in the middle of doing loads of laundry, so after about an hour when the washer was empty and ready for a new load, I threw his clothes he left on the floor in the washer. 45-minutes into the wash cycle, he freaks out and asks me if I took his keys out because they were in the pocket of his work pants.

He wants her to pay for replacements.

I say no, I just threw them in. He thinks I should be the one to pay to replace his keys. I said I’m sorry I didn’t realize, but it’s not my responsibility to check pockets when I’m doing the laundry, and I won’t be footing the bill for that. It should be noted that leaving clothes on the ground is normal for him. He has gotten better at it, but his dirty clothes being on the floor is not out of the norm. AITA?

Eek! This seems like an unfortunate situation all the way around.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s see who the fine folks over at Reddit think should pay for this.

This person thinks she was in the wrong.

Yet another person who thinks she is to blame.

Here’s some good advice.

For this reader, there are no winners.

Leaving important things in your pockets and throwing clothes onto the floor are terrible habits to get into.

At the same time, it sounds like this has become normal behavior for him. So, that means she probably should’ve checked the pockets before tossing everything into the washer.

Choose your battles carefully.

The fiancé definitely sounds immature for immediately blaming her instead of taking responsibility for leaving the keys there in the first place. But sometimes it’s easier to eat the cost and seriously reconsider doing someone else’s laundry if this is how they act afterward.