A Sleeping Arrangement on a Holiday Trip Sparked the End of an Eight-Year Friendship

Group trips often have a way of revealing exactly how reasonable your friends are when something doesn’t go their way.

This single woman spent every 4th of July with the same group of friends for years, but she soon learned that all good things come to an end.

On their most recent trip, the group rented an AirBnB with four bedrooms, an air mattress for the basement, and no assigned sleeping arrangements.

So when the single friend arrived first, she asked the couple she rode with for input, and ended up claiming one of the bedrooms.

But by the time the last couple arrived, the only spot left was the sheet-less air mattress — and suddenly all the fingers were pointed at her.

Read on to see how a holiday weekend turned into a friendship-ending blowout.

AITA for not respecting my role as the ‘single friend?’ Every year for the past three or four years, my friends and I have traveled to the same location for the 4th of July. Last year was no different. My friend’s parents always host and booked us an AirBnB with four bedrooms, each with a double bed.

The group tried to plan ahead the best they could regarding the sleeping arrangements.

Because there would be four couples and me (single) sleeping at the AirBnB, it was communicated that someone would bring an air mattress (one of the proper fancy ones) to set up in the finished basement. As there was another couple potentially joining us, the possibility of my friend and their partner going to sleep at their parent’s place (a short walk away) was also laid out as a possibility.

But as is often the case with these kinds of trips, there was a last-minute change of plans.

However, this couple did not end up joining. Aside from this, no specific sleeping arrangements or assignments were agreed beforehand. I drove up with one of the couples, Couple A, who had brought the air mattress.

But there was one important. thing they missed.

On the way, they realised they forgot sheets. We messaged the group chat asking if anyone else could bring some, but the other couples, who were still at home, said they didn’t have any to bring.

Still, the group tried to make the most of it and get on with their trip.

Couple A and I arrived first at the AirBnB. I asked them if they thought it was okay for me to take a bed. They agreed, so we each claimed a bedroom. Couple B arrived and also took a bedroom. Couple C and Couple D arrived together.

That’s when the real drama started.

Upon entering, they immediately became upset that I (as a single person) had taken a bed. Couple C took the last bedroom and Couple D (whose parents were hosting) were left to sleep on the air mattress with no sheets. However, they refused to do this, and went to sleep at the parent’s house instead.

The accusations begun to swirl.

They claimed that I had put them in a terrible situation and “wasn’t thinking of them.” The rest of the weekend was incredibly tense and ultimately, Couple D, who I had been friends with for 8 years, ended their friendship with me over this. For additional context, Couple D own an AirBnB that they list as two bedrooms, but one of the beds is an air mattress. AITA?

What a complete mess.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Poor planning seemed to be the main cause of most of the drama.

Booking an AirBnb for a large group requires an attention to detail that these people clearly didn’t possess.

If this is how her “friends” are going to act, maybe losing the friendship is a blessing in disguise.

This user places their bets on couple D.

This single friend did everything right: she arrived early, asked permission, took a bedroom no one had assigned.

Ultimately, the couple’s anger had nothing to do with her behavior and everything to do with the fact that they came in last and didn’t like the leftovers.

Ending an eight-year friendship over a sheet-less air mattress might be the most dramatic vacation decision of the decade.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.