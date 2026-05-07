A Teen Put Up With Years of Toxic Friendship Drama, and Her 16th Birthday Invitation Was the Final Straw

Some friendships are built on shared interests, but others seem to be built on pure obligation.

When a teen got invited to the 16th birthday of a “friend” who had spent years snitching, stalking, and stirring up drama in the group, the RSVP felt more like a sentence.

Suddenly, another party across town looked a lot more appealing.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not going to my friends 16th birthday? I (15F) got invited to Amy’s (15F) 16th birthday and don’t want to go.

Basically Amy is in our group and has caused drama ever since she joined.

Amy doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to being a good friend.

Prior to being in our group, she was in a group with Tiffany, and Amy’s mum would constantly spread rumours and lies about Tiffany (a 12yo girl) to the other parents till she had no friends. Amy’s mum would also constantly copy Tiffany’s mum with things she bought and holidays they would go on.

So Amy continued her manipulative behavior.

When that group collapsed, she joined our group and Amy would tell her mum everything we do, and her mum would pretend to be her when msg in the group chat, as her mum wants her to have friends. And we would notice by the choice of vocabulary she’d use.

Amy seemed particularly close to one of the girls.

She never really talked to us and would literally just follow us around the school, especially when it came to June. It’s like she had a special attachment with her, and when we go out her mum would be there and force her to join our conversations and/or photos we took.

Her birthday was coming up, and she soon ran into a world of drama with the guest list.

Anyways, it was my 13th bday and that same year I had got really close to Tiffany, but didn’t invite her as I knew the drama between her and Amy. Came to know Amy cancelled a week before the party because she was going abroad to America. Mind you the invitations were sent out 3 months before, and then it was too late to invite Tiffany. She obviously found out and got upset, but understood why I didn’t invite her.

So Amy was invited to another birthday party and trouble soon followed.

Moreover, it was June’s 15th bday, and we spent a night at a hotel. Amy was obviously invited and her mum stayed at the hotel too. Later on, our friend’s friend Nick came and got alcohol with him (not for us to drink, it was just his — it’s pretty easy to get alcohol at our age from where we live) and he put it in the safe until he was there.

Soon the parents got involved.

When Amy saw Nick, she went to tell June’s mum and she became furious and proceeded to take Nick out of our room, making him leave the alcohol behind. Later on we noticed Amy wasn’t in the room as she had went to her mum’s room, and we went to the pool. As we went, Amy told her mum about the alcohol and she told June’s mum.

Now everyone was in big trouble.

Both parents took the opportunity to search our room and found the alcohol which got everyone in trouble, especially our friend that was close to Nick. More happened along the years but we chose to ignore it as we were ending HS. No one really likes her, especially her mum.

Then came even more drama.

The day after I made a group chat about my 16th, she made one. She invited our group and 30 other people that she didn’t talk to and made sure to exclude Tiffany’s group. Mind you we talk to Tiffany’s group more than we talk to Amy.

She weighs her other commitments.

Anyways, many ppl aren’t going, my friend isn’t going bec it’s her dad’s bday, and some people aren’t going as it’s our prom two days after. The only people that are def going are June and Liam, as their parents are forcing them to go. On that day I’m getting my nails done for prom and there’s going to be a party that Tiffany’s group are going to. After all she did, I’d rather go to the pool party which my group is also going to. AITA?

This friend group sounds like it’s swimming in drama.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user doesn’t think this high school student is entirely blameless here.

Maybe it’s time to start making peace with the fact that she isn’t the perfect friend either.

It’s an invitation, not a summons.

She’s completely free to attend another social gathering that suits her better.

It’s not wrong to decline an invite from someone you genuinely don’t want to spend time with.

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