A Teen’s Suspicion About Her Dad’s TikTok Activity Leads to an Awkward Family Conversation

What would you do if you thought your married parent were flirting with someone online? Would you call them out on it, mind your own business, or do some digging to find out if you’re overreacting or not?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation, and she has already confronted her dad. He claims it’s no big deal and that her mom knows about this lady, but she doesn’t believe him.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s overreacting or if she’s right to be suspicious.

Keep reading for all the details.

Am I overreacting over my dad talking to a lady? Ok so I don’t have concrete evidence but I am suspicious. I’m pretty sure this lady isn’t relaxed to us. Btw my dad is married. When I first got TikTok I looked through his following list since he made me follow him. There’s one account I had found where he was comment “something something BBY”. That alone was suspicious to me but I let it go because those comment where last year and he hast said anything on any recent post.

She’s getting more and more suspicious.

Now more recently he seems to be texting this same lady. I’m seeing heart and 🥰 in the messages. And when he was high he was jumpy and turning his phone away from me. When I asked him who he was texting he hesitated. He didn’t tell me her name either. If it was family he would have said the name like he usually does, and or explain how we are related.

He has a pet name for her.

He just told me that mom knows about her and he’ll explain later. He never explained later and rn I think he’s on the phone with this lady. He refers to her as “honey bear” (that seems sus as hell to me) When I asked him who “honey bear was” he didn’t even bother to answer me.

It does seem weird.

My brother tried yo justify it by saying maybe it’s a cousin name but yeah that is still freakin odd. I can’t be the only one who thinks is sus, like I’m trying to trust him and I hope this isn’t as bad as my gut is making it seem. he’s on the phone with her right now and while the conversation is normal it still seems weird. It’s just a hunch for the most part.

If OP’s mom supposedly knows about this lady, maybe it’s time to ask her what’s up. If she doesn’t know what’s going on, then the dad is up to no good.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person thinks the dad is cheating.

A cheater explains why cheating can be complicated.

Here’s another vote for telling the mom.

Her dad said that her mom knows, so I agree with all the comments saying to mention the lady to her mom or in front of her mom and see how her mom reacts. That’s the only way to know for sure if the dad is telling the truth. Either the mom knows and it’s something completely innocent, or the mom doesn’t know and this would be the beginning of the end of their marriage.

I think the whole situation sounds pretty suspicious. It’s time to find out the truth.