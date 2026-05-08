A Tenant Claims Their Landlord Drinks Beer While Driving, and No Action Has Been Taken Yet

Imagine finding out that your landlord not only drives drunk but also drives while drinking. Would you avoid driving with him, mind your own business, or try to help the police pull him over so he can face consequences for his actions?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and he is really scared about what might happen if the landlord keeps this up.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I overreacting that my landlord not only drives drunk but drives while drinking, and I want him to get caught? My landlord is honestly a terrible person. He drinks constantly and it makes him an jerk. He drives drunk all the time while drinking.

This is dangerous!

When I barely moved in we went to the gas station so he could get a 30 pack and I wanted to get a coke. I was shocked when he brought his last beer with him to drink while he drove. I then later learned he does this all the time.

He’s avoiding consequences.

A month ago he actually got into a hit and run. The Sheriff’s department came over twice but he didn’t answer. They took pictures of his truck’s bumper which had a huge dent. But haven’t been back since. His wife who he treats like crap told me they got some mail from the other driver’s insurance though.

It really doesn’t seem fair that he’s avoiding the consequences for his bad decisions.

I just hate that this guy seems to get away with everything. He also has a warrant out of Idaho for a DUI that he has ignored. I hate that this guy seems to escape justice.

OP is really worried about what might happen.

I also know that maybe it’s not exactly my place to even care, but I always wonder what if he hurts someone while driving drunk? It makes me want to put a galaxy tag on his car or something. To answer a question I’m sure many have on their minds, I am currently looking for a new place, but I have a dog and most places say “no pets”. But alas I have been trying.

That landlord is a disaster waiting to happen. I’m pretty sure it’s not going to end well. I’m glad OP is looking for another place to live.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice.

Another person has a similar suggestion.

This person shares how they handle a similar situation.

Here’s another suggestion.

He needs to get his landlord arrested!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who alerted the landlord after not seeing or hearing from their neighbor for a few days.