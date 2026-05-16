A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day

This viral video is guaranteed to make you smile from ear to ear, friends!

A woman named Louise posted the video and it shows how a dog and a sheep on her farm are the best of pals.

The video showed a tiny dog on a sheep’s back…

And the pooch gave the sheep a bath!

The video’s caption reads, “They are cute.”

They sure are!

Check out the video.

And here’s another video of these two pals!

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

These two make quite a dynamic duo!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.