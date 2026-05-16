May 16, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and a sheep

TikTok/@louiselaurenvicke

This viral video is guaranteed to make you smile from ear to ear, friends!

A woman named Louise posted the video and it shows how a dog and a sheep on her farm are the best of pals.

dog and a sheep

TikTok/@louiselaurenvicke

The video showed a tiny dog on a sheep’s back…

And the pooch gave the sheep a bath!

dog and a sheep

TikTok/@louiselaurenvicke

The video’s caption reads, “They are cute.”

They sure are!

dog and a sheep

TikTok/@louiselaurenvicke

Check out the video.

@louiselaurenvicke

They are cute 😂🥰#borderleicestersheep #sheepoftiktok #sheep #rarebreed #bestfriend

♬ original sound – .

And here’s another video of these two pals!

@louiselaurenvicke

Make sure hes prestable for his ladies with a face wash 😂#sheep #farmlife #rarebreedsheep #farming #farmersdaughter #farmerlife #farmer #country #countrylifestyle #countrylife #chocolatejackrussel #minaturejackrussell

♬ original sound – Goldi

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.10.52 AM A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.10.59 AM A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.11.08 AM A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day

These two make quite a dynamic duo!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter