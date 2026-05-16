A Tiny Dog Has an Adorable Habit of Grooming His Sheep Friend Every Day
by Matthew Gilligan
This viral video is guaranteed to make you smile from ear to ear, friends!
A woman named Louise posted the video and it shows how a dog and a sheep on her farm are the best of pals.
The video showed a tiny dog on a sheep’s back…
And the pooch gave the sheep a bath!
The video’s caption reads, “They are cute.”
They sure are!
Check out the video.
@louiselaurenvicke
They are cute 😂🥰#borderleicestersheep #sheepoftiktok #sheep #rarebreed #bestfriend
And here’s another video of these two pals!
@louiselaurenvicke
Make sure hes prestable for his ladies with a face wash 😂#sheep #farmlife #rarebreedsheep #farming #farmersdaughter #farmerlife #farmer #country #countrylifestyle #countrylife #chocolatejackrussel #minaturejackrussell
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This person asked a question.
Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
These two make quite a dynamic duo!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.
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