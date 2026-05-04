A Woman Found A Trail Camera On Her Property, So She Took It Down And Looked At The Photos On The Memory Card

Not everyone likes to hear this, but it’s true.

People are allowed to do whatever they want on their property!

The woman who wrote this story removed a trail camera from her property, but not everyone is happy about it.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for removing a trail cam on my property? “My family lives on a rather large piece of land considering we live in an HOA neighborhood. Recently we decided to chop down a ton of trees to make more room for our growing family. The remodel is almost done so we decided to explore the remaining woods when I found a trail camera in the center of my property. Back during COVID days, a fellow neighbor asked if his kids could hunt in the back portion of our property and put a trail camera out. My husband brought this up, but he was under the impression that their camera was on closer to their property and facing their property. This agreement was also five years ago, so we didn’t think they would still be using our property.

She wanted to see what was going on.

I took the camera down and inserted the SD card into my computer. I found images of my neighbor and his kids recently dated. My husband is now insanely mad at me for removing the camera and said I was creating unnecessary drama between neighbors. He wouldn’t even speak to me for the rest of the afternoon.

She has a point…

For me, I felt like it was on my property so I have a right to see who it belongs to. I didn’t break the camera or anything. I just turned it off and removed the SD card to see if I could see who it belonged to. AITA for doing so?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, it is HER property…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who had 15 cars towed and found himself the neighborhood hero.