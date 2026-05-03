The Great Tow-Away: Why a Neighborhood is Cheering After a 15-Car Household Finally Faced a City Audit

Imagine living in a neighborhood where all of the parking is street parking, and you have neighbors with a dozen or more cars, some of which they leave on the street for months without moving them. Would you mind your own business or reports the cars to the city to get them towed?

In this story, one couple was in this situation, and they eventually got so sick of having to park far away from their home that they reported the neighbors.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for calling the city on my neighbors parked cars My partner and I have lived in a downtown home for close to 6 years. It’s a beautiful area and we love it besides one thing… It’s street public parking unless you’re lucky enough to have a driveway.

The neighbors have a LOT of cars.

This would not normally be an issue but we had some neighbors move in directly across from us a few years ago and they seem to have some kind of car flipping business. Basically, they buy junk cars, fix them up and resell them. I can absolutely respect the hustle and the skill that takes. However, this means they own about 12-15 cars at a time. Sometimes more! I wish I was exaggerating.

This would be VERY frustrating!

Frustratingly so, they take up most of, if not all the street parking. My partner and I only have one vehicle that we need to park on the street. Half the time, there’s no spots available for half the block! We’ve spoken with them in the past about the issue, because we believe it’s very inconsiderate of us and our other neighbors.

They finally decided to do something about it.

We’ve been tolerating it for years but recently we had had enough. We called the city to report some of the broken down cars with flats that hadn’t moved for more than 5 months. We know that a couple of them got towed and we’re guessing they probably got a ticket or two.

OP is now wondering if they shouldn’t have reported the neighbors.

At first we felt kind of badly but now, they are making it their life goal to place a new junky vehicle in front of our house every single day so there’s never an opportunity for us to park close by. They are clearly very upset with us. So my question is, am I a jerk? Or did they deserve to get the tickets?

Obviously, the neighbors deserve the tickets or they wouldn’t have been given tickets. Bad neighbors who are upset that their actions have consequences doesn’t mean it’s wrong to push to have those consequences happen.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They really shouldn’t be parking unregistered vehicles on the street.

This is a good question.

Another person thinks the neighbor deserves to be called out on breaking the law.

This person was in a similar situation.

There are consequences for breaking the law.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who alerted the authorities after not seeing or hearing the person who lived below her for days.