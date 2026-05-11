A Woman Says Her Family’s Reaction to Her Moving Out Plans Has Become Overwhelming

Saying goodbye to your kid moving across town shouldn’t require nine months of mourning.

When this woman’s parents kept dissolving into tears at every mattress purchase, every box request, even every sandwich, her patience finally wore thin.

But when she asked them to rein it in, it only made things worse.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my mom to stop crying about me moving out? I’m (26F) moving out in two weeks. My parents have known about my move since INDEPENDENCE DAY, meaning 9 months of them knowing this day was coming.

She explains that this sort of behavior isn’t exactly new.

My parents have always been the overbearing type (one of the reasons I’m moving out, actually. They’re very controlling) and I’m not surprised my move has them very bothered, because they are not taking it well. Every little thing related to my move gets them pouting, if not crying.

Even the smallest tasks seem to set her mom off.

I purchased my mattress the other day: hug-and-cry session with my mom. I ask where are some old boxes I can use to start packing my stuff: hug-and-cry session with my mom. Standing in the kitchen, eating a sandwich. Hug-and-cry session with my mom.

It starts to become clear that her parents really aren’t ready for her to leave.

She’ll often grab me and jokingly say things like, “I’m going to have to tie you down to the bed, you can’t leave!” My dad is saving all his emotions for moving day I guess, because he’s even more emotional than my mom, but he says comments like, “Ah, every time you talk about your apartment I get a little more heartbroken, it just makes it all real.”

Finally, she’s forced to confront her parents.

After the millionth time of this, I said to my parents, “I know you guys are sad, but just keep it in perspective. Some people have lost their children this year and will never see them again, and I’m just moving 30 minutes away. It’s all good, guys.”

Her parents didn’t respond well to this emotional intervention.

They immediately got on me for not letting them have their moment and that I was shrugging them away… you know, after countless times of hugging and crying right with them over the past few months. I don’t know, guys, AITA?

This whole thing is a bit dramatic.

What did Reddit think?

Her parents’ emotions aren’t hers to take on.

This user calls this behavior what it really is.

An independent parent is actually a really good thing.

This user thinks she should challenge her parents even more.

Honoring their feelings doesn’t mean being forced to drown in them for nearly a year.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.