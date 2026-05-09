A Woman Took In A Dog Who’d Been Dumped Twice On A Rural Road

For an animal lover like me, it’s inconceivable that someone would dump a defenseless dog in the middle of nowhere.

It’s mind-blowing!

But, as you’re about to see in this viral TikTok video, it happens all the time.

But this story has a happy ending!

A woman shared the heartwarming video and showed viewers what happened.

In the video, the dog came running down a rural road right into the TikTokker’s arms.

The text overlay reads, “Dumped by her own in the country twice. This was my second time finding her.”

Another text overlay reads, “She won’t be going back.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “This poor dog had been through hell. I am so happy that I found her alive. She won’t ever have to endure the things she went through again!”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

We got an update!

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user made a good point.

This dog will never have to worry about anything ever again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who realized their neighbors were playing a sound only their dogs could hear.