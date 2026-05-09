May 9, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Woman Took In A Dog Who’d Been Dumped Twice On A Rural Road

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a country road

TikTok/@takarebear

For an animal lover like me, it’s inconceivable that someone would dump a defenseless dog in the middle of nowhere.

It’s mind-blowing!

But, as you’re about to see in this viral TikTok video, it happens all the time.

But this story has a happy ending!

A woman shared the heartwarming video and showed viewers what happened.

dog on a country road

TikTok/@takarebear

In the video, the dog came running down a rural road right into the TikTokker’s arms.

The text overlay reads, “Dumped by her own in the country twice. This was my second time finding her.”

dog on a country road

TikTok/@takarebear

Another text overlay reads, “She won’t be going back.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “This poor dog had been through hell. I am so happy that I found her alive. She won’t ever have to endure the things she went through again!”

dog running on a road

TikTok/@takarebear

Take a look at the video.

@takarebear

This poor dog had been through hell. I am so happy that I found her alive. She won’t ever have to endure the crap she went through again! #dogrescue #animalwelfare #dumpeddog #dogsoftiktok #animalrescue

♬ Northern Attitude – Noah Kahan & Hozier

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

We got an update!

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.43.13 PM A Woman Took In A Dog Whod Been Dumped Twice On A Rural Road

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.43.22 PM A Woman Took In A Dog Whod Been Dumped Twice On A Rural Road

And this TikTok user made a good point.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.43.34 PM A Woman Took In A Dog Whod Been Dumped Twice On A Rural Road

This dog will never have to worry about anything ever again.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who realized their neighbors were playing a sound only their dogs could hear.

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