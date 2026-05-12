After a Neighbor Blocked His Car in the Snow, This Man Found a “Genius” Way to Make Their Phone Ring All Night

When you live in an area with lots of other people, you have to be careful about how and where you park so you don’t cause problems for others.

What would you do if your neighbors parked right in front of your driveway during a snowstorm, so you were blocked in the next day?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so he signed his neighbors up for the emergency notification calls from the local university. Because of this, the neighbor got calls in the middle of the night every time there was an event at the school. It may have been an overreaction, so read through the details and see what you think.

Want to be the neighborhood police and make sure all cars are off the road during a snowstorm while you park yours across my driveway? Enjoy your 4am wakeup calls. I had a small superbowl party and my friend had parked across the street from my apartment at 3pm.

It is nice of him to be concerned.

A half hour later my neighbor across the street came over and asked if he was staying during the snowstorm. He was concerned as he would get plowed in. I could understand that and I told him we were having a party and he was leaving well before it was supposed to even start snowing.

Why would he park like this? Maybe he couldn’t see where the driveway was because of all the snow?

I woke up the next morning around 7am to shuffle my roomates cars in and out of the driveway and shovel a bit. When I got outside, he had parked his car in the street directly across our driveway resulting in making me mad.

These types of emergency numbers are important for keeping everyone safe.

I work for a middle sized, private university that likes to have its emergency contact system call you at all hours of the night in case the university is closed, or police activity is going on, etc. I looked up the phone number of the neighbors and added it as a contact. They must have enjoyed their first 4am phone call yesterday as they called to inform everyone of a 2 hour delay.

He is going to be getting calls like this forever. Or at least until he figures out how to block them.

The best part is that they call for every little thing and unless you list a cell phone as a contact to get it as a text, the phone calls are computerized and almost always incomprehensible. So he’ll have no clue who it is or why they are calling at all hours of the night.

This is pretty funny, but honestly, it also seems pretty mean. The neighbor didn’t do anything that was too terrible, and it is entirely possible that he parked in front of the driveway by accident. I think this guy might be overreacting and just being a jerk.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story and how the person reacted.

Here is a commenter who thinks the guy should take his neighbor off the emergency notification list.

This commenter doesn’t think that the neighbor did anything wrong and certainly doesn’t deserve the revenge.

It really seems like this guy overreacted and that the neighbor didn’t do anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who got fed up enough to have 15 neighbor’s cars towed at once.