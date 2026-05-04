May 4, 2026 at 4:47 pm

An American Woman Shared Three Harsh Truths She Learned About Living In England

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about england

TikTok/@themossycactus

If you’re gonna move to another country, you have to be prepared for a whole lot of differences.

And that’s part of the fun of the whole experience!

But not every revelation is necessarily a good one.

An American woman named Ashley talked about the three harsh truths she learned after she moved to England.

woman talking about england

TikTok/@themossycactus

Ashley started by saying, “You’re gonna have to toughen up. The weather is wild. It’s cold, it’s rainy. It’s hot, there’s no AC. And sometimes, it’s all in the same day.”

She continued, “You’re never going to be as funny or as sarcastic as they are. You can try, but they will probably always be one up from you.”

woman talking about england

TikTok/@themossycactus

Ashley then told viewers, “You won’t have 99 choices of cereal, but your life will be better for it. You’ll get about a quarter of that.”

She added, “So let me know what you would add to this list and we’ll talk about it.”

woman talking about england

TikTok/@themossycactus

Take a look at the video.

@themossycactus

You gotta be tough. 😉 What would you add? #britishculture #uk #americanintheuk #visitengland #texaninengland

♬ original sound – Ashley

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.08.22 AM An American Woman Shared Three Harsh Truths She Learned About Living In England

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.08.32 AM An American Woman Shared Three Harsh Truths She Learned About Living In England

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.09.22 AM An American Woman Shared Three Harsh Truths She Learned About Living In England

They do things a little bit differently across the pond…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman with 18 siblings who is ready to stop playing parent and live her own life.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter