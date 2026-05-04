An American Woman Shared Three Harsh Truths She Learned About Living In England

If you’re gonna move to another country, you have to be prepared for a whole lot of differences.

And that’s part of the fun of the whole experience!

But not every revelation is necessarily a good one.

An American woman named Ashley talked about the three harsh truths she learned after she moved to England.

Ashley started by saying, “You’re gonna have to toughen up. The weather is wild. It’s cold, it’s rainy. It’s hot, there’s no AC. And sometimes, it’s all in the same day.”

She continued, “You’re never going to be as funny or as sarcastic as they are. You can try, but they will probably always be one up from you.”

Ashley then told viewers, “You won’t have 99 choices of cereal, but your life will be better for it. You’ll get about a quarter of that.”

She added, “So let me know what you would add to this list and we’ll talk about it.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

They do things a little bit differently across the pond…

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