Parentified Teen Spent Her Entire Childhood  Looking After Her 18 Siblings While Her Parents Planned Their Next Pregnancy, So As She Neared Adulthood, She Considered Walking Out And Never Looking Back

Being the oldest child in a large family comes with a fair share of responsibility, but the family in this story took things way too far.

One teen had spent years cooking, cleaning, raising siblings, and absorbing the emotional weight of a household her parents had largely checked out of.

So when she finally started approaching adulthood, she couldn’t help but plan her exit — even if it meant never speaking to her siblings again.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting a relationship with my siblings after I leave? I (17f) am the oldest of 19 kids. I don’t know if I am being cruel or if I’m justified in not wanting a relationship with them. My mom had me when she was 14 years old and my dad was 16. For the first few years things were okay. Not perfect, but I had parents — or so I thought.

But then things started getting real.

When I turned 4, the “baby bliss” wore off and my parents checked out emotionally and mentally to start trying for more kids. My mom loved the attention she received when she was pregnant — the praises, the way people treated her like she was special. My dad always wanted a big family since he came from one.

As the family grew, her responsibility did too.

By the time I was 10, I was no longer a kid in the house. I had become a third parent. I was feeding babies, changing diapers, cooking, helping with homework, getting them dressed and ready for school, doing midnight feedings, cleaning, putting kids to bed, and breaking up fights.

She also had quite the heavy emotional burden too.

I was also being an emotional support for kids who were confused about why their biological parents had checked out — and my sister once asked if they had done something wrong to make them stop loving them. I never had a normal childhood or teenage life. All of that was robbed from me.

Her outsized responsibilities left her with little time to do anything outside of the home.

I didn’t hang out with friends — I didn’t have any. I didn’t join any clubs or sports. No parties, no sleepovers, no prom, no dances — because my life revolved around taking care of my siblings while my parents did whatever they wanted instead of being present. They were busy making schedules of when to get pregnant again so they could have another baby.

She also feels incredibly disconnected from who she is an an individual.

I never had the chance to explore who I am. I don’t know my interests or my personality outside of responsibility — everything I was supposed to experience was taken from me. My autonomy, my freedom, my identity — gone.

Now that it’s almost time to move out, she can’t wait to finally start living a life of her own.

Now I’m 17. I’m counting down the days until I turn 18 and can finally leave this soul-sucking house to find myself again. To find what my interests are and the personality that my parents robbed from me. To find out who I am.

But she also begins to wonder what her relationship should be to her siblings.

But here’s where I think I might be the AH. When I leave, I don’t want a relationship with my siblings. Not now, not even in the near future.

It’s not that she personally faults them, but being around them is just too painful.

I love my siblings. I truly do. But every time I look at them, it reminds me of everything that I lost. They’re a reminder of the role I was forced into by my biological parents, who were busy chasing attention through pregnancy after pregnancy. They represent years of my life that I will never get back.

She hates that she feels this way, but she can’t help it.

I feel horrible for thinking this way, because they didn’t ask for any of this — just like I didn’t ask to be their caretaker and third parent. They remind me too much of the burnout and exhaustion I felt when I should have been enjoying my childhood and teenage years instead of being trapped into being their parent.

But will her parents just find a new target once she’s gone?

I do worry about the next child being turned into a third parent and having their life ruined because of my so-called parents. I don’t want to be their “backup mom” forever, nor do I want to be guilted into staying.

She can hardly handle the guilt she feels.

I just want a clean break so I can heal and figure out who I am — without being dragged back into the role I was forced into at 10. So AITA for not wanting a relationship with my siblings after I leave?

What a tough situation.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

With families this large, it’s hard to keep close with everyone.

This commenter understands exactly where this teen is coming from.

This user thinks an outside party really should have intervened by now.

With a childhood like this, no one would blame this teen for getting as far away as possible.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.