An Outdoor Wedding Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Very Bold Squirrel

Life is all about timing…

And the furry little fella in this viral video clearly had no regard for what was going on right in front of him!

A squirrel interrupted a wedding ceremony and it got a ton of laughs on TikTok.

The video showed a couple getting married in a beautiful setting on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

The officiant talked to the bride and groom as they got ready to say their vows.

But…

The camera person then zoomed in on a squirrel eating the bouquet on the ground behind the couple!

Well, he must’ve been hungry…

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual pointed something out.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Well, there goes the wedding bouquet…