May 19, 2026 at 10:35 pm

An Outdoor Wedding Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Very Bold Squirrel

by Matthew Gilligan

couple getting married

TikTok/@mitchell_w

Life is all about timing…

And the furry little fella in this viral video clearly had no regard for what was going on right in front of him!

A squirrel interrupted a wedding ceremony and it got a ton of laughs on TikTok.

couple getting married

TikTok/@mitchell_w

The video showed a couple getting married in a beautiful setting on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

The officiant talked to the bride and groom as they got ready to say their vows.

squirrel eating a bouquet

TikTok/@mitchell_w

But…

The camera person then zoomed in on a squirrel eating the bouquet on the ground behind the couple!

Well, he must’ve been hungry…

squirrel eating a bouquet

TikTok/@mitchell_w

Check out the video.

@mitchell_w

♬ original sound – Mitchell

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family says they support her art career, but they still don’t want to pay her for product.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.17.37 PM An Outdoor Wedding Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Very Bold Squirrel

Another individual pointed something out.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.17.51 PM An Outdoor Wedding Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Very Bold Squirrel

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 04 26 at 4.18.07 PM An Outdoor Wedding Took an Unexpected Turn Thanks to One Very Bold Squirrel

Well, there goes the wedding bouquet…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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