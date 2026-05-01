May 1, 2026 at 7:55 am

An Owner Found Her Cat Hiding In An Unexpected Place

by Matthew Gilligan

cat in a bag

TikTok/@pghbookgirl

Let’s not to try sugarcoat it…

Cats are weird!

And here’s yet another shining example that proves my point.

A woman named Averie posted a video on TikTok and showed where she found her cat after looking for it for a while.

cat laying on a bag

TikTok/@pghbookgirl

The video’s text overlay reads, “Couldn’t find my second cat.”

A white cat was laying on top of a bag.

Averie got that cat to get up and move…

And then she opened up the bag.

cat laying on a bag

TikTok/@pghbookgirl

That’s where Averie found her other cat!

In the caption, she wrote, “No clue how long he was in there.”

cat coming out of a bag

TikTok/@pghbookgirl

Check out the video.

@pghbookgirl

no clue how long he was in there #cat #catsoftiktok #funnycat #orangecatbehavior #cattok

♬ original sound – pghbookgirl

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.45.20 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Hiding In An Unexpected Place

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.45.42 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Hiding In An Unexpected Place

And this individual nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.46.02 AM An Owner Found Her Cat Hiding In An Unexpected Place

What was he doing in there?!?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this tale of what happened when a cat was locked in a toddler’s room all night.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter