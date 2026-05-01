An Owner Found Her Cat Hiding In An Unexpected Place

Let’s not to try sugarcoat it…

Cats are weird!

And here’s yet another shining example that proves my point.

A woman named Averie posted a video on TikTok and showed where she found her cat after looking for it for a while.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Couldn’t find my second cat.”

A white cat was laying on top of a bag.

Averie got that cat to get up and move…

And then she opened up the bag.

That’s where Averie found her other cat!

In the caption, she wrote, “No clue how long he was in there.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual nailed it.

What was he doing in there?!?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this tale of what happened when a cat was locked in a toddler’s room all night.