A Cat Accidentally Got Locked In A Toddler’s Room For A Night And A Camera Captured What Happened

You really never know how cats are gonna react to any situation.

They might lose their minds over the smallest things OR they can be unbelievably sweet when you least expect it.

A mom named Tori took to TikTok and captured what happened when her cat spent a night with her toddler.

Tori wrote in the video’s text overlay, “When the big humans accidentally lock you in the little human’s room overnight and it’s the best night of your life.”

The footage shows the cat and the little girl sleeping together in the crib.

Tori wrote in the caption, “So many biscuits were made. Because I can already see the comments coming. She’s two, not a baby. This was NOT done on purpose and we’ll be more mindful to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’m not interested in parenting advice, LOL.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person has a theory…

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

