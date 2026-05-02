An Woman Took Her Dog To A Shiba Inu Meetup And All The Pooches Were Awkward

Some dog breeds are just more awkward than others…

And it looks like Shiba Inus might take the cake!

A woman named Jenna showed TikTok viewers what happened when she brought her dog to a Shiba Inu meetup…and it didn’t exactly go as planned.

Jenna showed her Shiba Inu and other pooches milling around a park…

And none of them seems too interested in their fellow canines.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You bring your Shiba to a Shiba Inu meetup in NYC, but they’re so awkward because they’re Shibas.”

Jenna wrote in the video’s caption, “Things to do in NYC with your Shiba: go to a Shiba Inu meet up. Throwback to this meet up in Madison Square Park. Shibas are weird, but we love them for it.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@dogedays Things to do in NYC with your Shiba: go to a Shiba Inu meet up. Throwback to this meet up in Madison Square Park, can’t wait for today!!! Shibas are weird but we love them for it 🫶🏼 #shibainu #nyc #dogsoftiktok #doge #dogsofnyc ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this individual asked a question.

This dog meetup didn’t go as planned…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.