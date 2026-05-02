An Woman Took Her Dog To A Shiba Inu Meetup And All The Pooches Were Awkward
by Matthew Gilligan
Some dog breeds are just more awkward than others…
And it looks like Shiba Inus might take the cake!
A woman named Jenna showed TikTok viewers what happened when she brought her dog to a Shiba Inu meetup…and it didn’t exactly go as planned.
Jenna showed her Shiba Inu and other pooches milling around a park…
And none of them seems too interested in their fellow canines.
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You bring your Shiba to a Shiba Inu meetup in NYC, but they’re so awkward because they’re Shibas.”
Jenna wrote in the video’s caption, “Things to do in NYC with your Shiba: go to a Shiba Inu meet up. Throwback to this meet up in Madison Square Park. Shibas are weird, but we love them for it.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@dogedays
Things to do in NYC with your Shiba: go to a Shiba Inu meet up. Throwback to this meet up in Madison Square Park, can’t wait for today!!! Shibas are weird but we love them for it 🫶🏼 #shibainu #nyc #dogsoftiktok #doge #dogsofnyc
And here’s how viewers reacted.
This person spoke up.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this individual asked a question.
This dog meetup didn’t go as planned…
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
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