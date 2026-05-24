Baby Name Shared Between Sisters Leads to Unexpected Misunderstanding After Twins Are Born First

Baby names can become surprisingly competitive within families.

In this story, a woman chose a meaningful name for her baby, and she openly shared this with everyone.

But when her sister gave birth first, her sister picked names for her twins that were very similar to her idea.

Now, they’re arguing over some overlap in the names and how she did not change her plan.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for still using the baby name I told my sister I was going to use, despite her using a variation of it first? I (35F) had my first daughter in September. While I was pregnant, my sister (38F) was also pregnant with a boy. In reality, she was pregnant with twins. They were a boy and a girl. She thought it would be fun if it was a surprise for everyone.

This woman planned to name her baby after her mom and mother-in-law.

During that time, I told her that I planned to name this baby after our mom, Colette, and my husband’s mother, Coral. Both names start with “Co.” I think “Coco” is an adorable nickname. She told me the name they picked was a surprise. They did not want to reveal it until the baby was here.

Her sister names her twins Cole and Lettie.

Lo and behold, her twins are born in August. Everyone is super surprised that it is twins. She names them Cole and Lettie. I did not think much of it. I thought it was really cute. I also thought it was sweet that she clearly named them after our mom.

Her sister was annoyed with her for following through with the name she picked.

When my daughter was born, I followed through. I named her Colette Coral. We almost exclusively call her Coco. My sister is very annoyed that I followed through with the name. She brings it up all the time. She says it is ridiculous that three of them practically share a name. It is also confusing if full names are used. I will admit that.

She could have changed her baby’s name if she knew if it was a big deal to her sister.

Despite me telling her my entire pregnancy, this was the name I planned to use. I even had stuff made with the name. She ensures everyone knows her babies were born first. Honestly, if she had told me months ago that she planned to use Cole and Lettie, I probably would have pivoted. She never said anything. Even if she told me she was using Cole, I would have re-evaluated.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

Currently, I am debating legally swapping Coral and Colette. This would be simply to keep the peace. It feels like an awful lot like admitting I am the asshole in the first place. So am I the jerk?

Seriously, why would it be her fault if she were open about her baby’s name from the beginning?

It sounds like her sister chose to keep her name a surprise to steal her idea.

Had the sister chosen to communicate better with her, this might have been avoided.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one thinks her sister did it on purpose.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, short and simple.

If you keep baby names a secret, don’t be shocked when someone else uses them too.