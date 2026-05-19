Baby Shower Game Sparks Unexpected Doubts Between One Married Couple

Traditionally, baby showers were girls only, but times have changed. A lot of baby showers are now for both moms and dads. After all, a new dad deserves to be celebrated too.

Imagine going to a couples baby shower where there are a lot of silly games all meant to be lighthearted and fun. If there was a common misunderstanding that ended with you as the joke, would you take it personally or laugh along with everyone else?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t find the game or the joke funny. His wife laughs along, and so does everyone else at the party. However, he’s taking it very seriously, possibly even too seriously. We’re talking so seriously that he’s questioning if he’s really the father of his children.

Keep reading to see if you think he’s overreacting or if he has good reason to be concerned.

AIO everyone picked my friend as my kids dad in a game My sister had a baby shower and someone had the bright idea to put up pictures of our kids and their moms as a matching game. They also had one with the same kids and the dads too.

The fun was in not knowing the correct answer.

When we went through the results, almost everyone at the party that didn’t know us picked one of my friends as my kids dad. Everyone thought it was hilarious and I laughed along but inwardly I was a bit upset. There were other misses too, even for the mom’s but my kid was the most frequent. Throughout the day, my friend was joking around and saying that he’s my kids dad now. My wife thought it was funny too.

He took the game pretty seriously.

That night when I brought it up to my wife she said that she knew that would upset me and laughed it off saying it was just a game. I casually mentioned a paternity test and she got really upset saying that I don’t trust her and how could I even think that of her. I got upset too and eventually she said go ahead and get one if I really wanted it. But now I’m thinking I just overreacted in the moment. Thoughts?

It’s just a game!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees that he overreacted.

Here’s a similar story but with the mom.

This person thinks he needs to apologize.

Another person thinks he overreacted.

Everyone thinks he overreacted.

It was just a game just for fun. He’s taking something meant to be silly way too seriously. If the other guy was actually the father, he wouldn’t have so openly joked about it. Obviously, he’s not the father. It was just a simple mistake, and that’s kind of the whole point of the game.

I hope he does apologize to his wife. He owes her flowers or her favorite treat or something as a way of saying she’s sorry. Maybe get her favorite Starbucks order or something. He messed up.

However, his wife wasn’t at all surprised that he would be upset. She actually expected it. That makes me wonder what he has overreacted about before. She may not actually be all that upset because she knows this is what he’s like.

I still think he should apologize. Mentioning a paternity test was going too far. It’s crazy that he would take a silly game that seriously.