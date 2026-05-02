BQ Restaurant Owner Stepped In After a Cashier Tried to “Swap” a Customer’s Paid Order

Dealing with a service worker who refuses to listen is very frustrating.

So, what would you do if a cashier got your order wrong and then refused to fix the situation or even apologize for it? Would you just finish your transaction and forget about it? Or would you leave a negative review and let everyone know how bad your experience was?

In the following story, one customer deals with this situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what he did.

AITA for demanding I get a refund and possibly causing trouble for the cashier? The other day, I went to a Korean BBQ place that is super popular where I live. They’re a little expensive but honestly really good. They are always busy, so the crew rushes to push people through as quickly as possible. Well, when I went, I ordered my usual. When I got to the cashier, I asked for a medium drink with it. I paid and was handed my food.

He paid for another drink and left.

I asked for my drink, and he told me that I didn’t order one even though I did. He misheard me and added something else to my order that I did not want. When I corrected him, he did not apologize; he only said they had given me what I had paid for and that if I wanted a drink, I would have to pay for it. I told him I didn’t want what was added and didn’t ask for it, but he wouldn’t budge. I was a little mad, but I paid for a drink and left.

After reading his feedback, the owner contacted him.

The place uses square, so I left negative feedback on both purchases, saying I was charged for something I didn’t want and that I wasn’t offered any compensation. Well, today the owner reached out to me. He refunded my drink, added the thing to my order, and apologized. He said he talked to the cashier and that “the problem had been dealt with.” I do kind of feel bad that I raised a fuss over only like 5 dollars, but still, I did not order what was given to me, and I feel like this is fair in a way. But I still feel like an ***. AITA?

Wow! It was easy enough to fix, so no wonder he got so upset.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

This person thinks he did everything right.

Here’s someone who thinks the person may not have been trained properly.

As this comment explains, the cashier had the chance to fix it.

This reader thinks you should get what you pay for.

That’s exactly what reviews are for. And it’s good to see a company fix their mistake.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was made to wait in a long line just to pick up an online order that was ready to grab.