Bride and Groom Asked Guests To Follow One Simple Instruction, But They Failed Miserably

You should always be able to rely on your friends- especially to tell you whether or not they’ll be at a major life event.

How would you deal with none of your close friends bothering to RSVP to your actual wedding? One woman recently vented about this insane behavior on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

RSVPs. Are they truly that difficult

We are getting married in December.

It is kind of a destination wedding, of sorts.

We sent out invitations the 1st of August.

That’s definitely the kind of thing you need to plan for.

Invitations that had the RSVP card attached, with a stamp and return address already on them.

We also included a piece of paper with the wedding website so people could respond there and select their choice of plated meal.

Also included, in bold letters, was the “RSVP BY OCTOBER 15TH” statement, which we have now stretched to November 1st, thanks to certain outstanding family member issues.

And even that probably wasn’t enough time for some people.

This is an elaborate wedding plan, requiring a response from guests due to cost.

It’s a plated dinner reception.

Also, the ceremony is in an area where they will have to put out enough chairs for designated attendees.

People tend to not think these logistics through.

We sent out over 180 invites.

We have gotten 7 (yes, seven) RSVP cards back through the mail.

All 7 were declines. OK.

Yikes, that’s harsh.

The website faired a bit better.

We received about 75 responses there and they actually picked food without being prompted.

But the rest, I have emailed, called and messaged on Messenger and through text numerous times.

It’s a simple yes or no question, people.

I get read reports saying the messages are seen/read and still, no response.

Is it really that hard to be polite and just say yes or no?

It is so rude and tacky to just ignore people.

It is, and it’s also commonplace.

I can guarantee that, if I delete them from the list, they will then show up at the wedding saying they were invited.

Are we the only ones dealing with this?

This wedding certainly sounds like a sign of the times. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

Some commenters felt the solution was simple.



Though some were harsher than others about it.



One person shared their own snarky approach.



Another commenter simply just empathized.



And older person expressed sheer bafflement.



Modern problems require modern solutions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who bailed on being a bridesmaid because of who she would have to walk down the aisle with on the day.