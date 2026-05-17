A Wedding Held Inside a Restaurant Created a Truly Unexpected Dance Floor Moment

If you work in the hospitality industry, you never know what you’re gonna get on a day-to-day basis.

And that’s especially true when it comes to working during weddings.

In today’s story, a restaurant employee recalls a wedding that was held at the restaurant even though they typically didn’t host weddings. It was a little…unusual.

Let’s take a look!

A very strange wedding party. “Once when I was working at a restaurant in Boston, there was a wedding held in one of our function rooms. We weren’t, like, a wedding type of place—the function room wasn’t all that private and could only hold like 20 people—but the couple who booked it were not deterred. It turned out they were both divorcees, and just wanted a small quick thing for their immediate family. We told them that there were going to be a ton of other guests in the restaurant, with regular, possibly loud food service going on during their vows, but they didn’t care.

What was going on here?

The week leading up to the wedding was very confusing. It was clear there was to be some type of performance by the bride and groom, but we couldn’t nail down the details. One person would call and say the bride and groom needed to connect to the speakers so they could sing a song, and another person would call and tell us to make sure to clear a space for the bride and groom’s dance.

Oh, boy…

It turned out that the performance was of them singing while dancing. They wore clip-on microphones and sang “This Kiss” by Faith Hill, dancing together closely while one of their skinny, mouth-breathing teenage sons pushed buttons on a karaoke machine. If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car. Everyone watched the performance, clapping along kindly, except for one of the grandmothers, who stood up and hooted and hollered throughout the whole thing, stomping her foot loudly to the beat.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another reader was impressed.

It was a night that none of them will ever forget…