Bride and Groom Walk Over to Cut Their Custom Wedding Cake—Only to Find Greedy Guests Already Devoured Most of It

Some people have absolutely no class whatsoever…and you’re going to read about some of them in just a minute!

But let’s back up for a minute, shall we?

Let me paint a hypothetical picture for you: if you were at a wedding, would you wait for the bride and groom to cut the cake before you helped yourself and chowed down?

I’m betting you would…if you’re a reasonable person.

But I guess some folks didn’t get the memo!

The person who wrote the following story explained what happened when wedding guests took things into their own hands…literally…

Get all the details below and see what you think!

Unexpected Cake Drama at the Reception. “I was a guest at a wedding last night for a second cousin of my boyfriend’s. To preface this, I only knew my boyfriend’s immediate family, most of the guests at this wedding are strangers to me (and I will probably never see them again).

Weddings have a unique way of spinning out of control…

The ceremony at the church was very nice, but the drama stemmed from the dessert table at the reception. The reception began around 4:00, and appetizers were served in the center of the venue (cheese cubes, kettle chips, veggies and dip). A dessert table was set up near the main course buffet tables, and a cursory glance at it from a distance showed cookies, cupcakes and mini cheesecakes. The bar line was continuously busy for about an hour and half until the wedding party arrived around 5:30. The DJ let the tables go up to the buffet line one by one, and when it was my table’s turn, I noticed that there was also a 9×9 square cake on the dessert table, with the same frosting and toasted almond topping as the cupcakes. As it was on a wooden board, and surrounded by the other desserts, I assumed this was the wedding cake. The one that would be cut by the bride and groom. I also noticed that behind it were 2 forks and a serving knife. The Maid of Honor and Best Man did their speeches during dinner after everyone had been served. The first dances occurred, and then the dance floor was opened up to all of the guests.

Some people have absolutely NO CLASS.

About 15 minutes later, the wife of one of the cousins came up to me and said that someone had taken a slice out of the cake. I went to the dessert table a little while after that to get a cupcake, and noticed that TWO THIRDS of the cake was now gone. The cake cutting didn’t happen until maybe an hour after this, the staff and a bridesmaid did their best to make the remaining cake look decent, and luckily the bride and groom handled it well.

Weddings can also be hard to manage…

So what did we learn from this? If there is a solitary cake in the middle of the dessert table with some fancy forks next to it, regardless of how plain or non-traditional the cake may be, DO NOT CUT INTO IT. But also, if you happen to be planning a wedding, work with your DJ in establishing a manageable timeline of when the big moments will be occurring so they can maybe tell the guests when the cake will be cut.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be mortified if someone caught me doing something like this.

But it seems like class and manners seem to be in short supply these days, huh?

Can we all make a pact to try to behave ourselves and not act like wild animals next time we go to an event?

Pinkie swear?

Okay, let’s do it!

Things always seem to go sideways at weddings in one way or another…