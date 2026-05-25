Bride Faces Family Backlash After Choosing Sister’s Childhood Bully as Maid of Honor

Old grudges die hard with some people.

They might’ve been wronged years and years ago…but they still won’t let it go.

Is that the healthiest way to handle things?

Probably not, but folks feel how they feel and that’s their right!

In this story, a woman is catching some serious heat because the maid of honor in her upcoming wedding happens to be her sister’s bully from way back in the day.

As you can imagine, this has caused some heartache for her sister and now things are all out whack.

Let’s see what the heck is going on here…

AITA? My maid of honor is my sister’s former bully. “It’s been 17 years since she was bullied by this person. Sara sent another apology in college but Mai didn’t want to met with her, which is her right.

Time moves on…and so do people.

For everyone assuming, I was bullied also growing up also but I went to therapy and moved on. That person is in my sister’s friend group. I don’t care she is friends with him, because it happened years ago. When my sister ( Mai) was in middle school she was bullied by this girl, I will call Sara. Sara was a huge jerk, was spreading rumors and making fun of her. She left the school when she was in 7th grade. So when she was 12 years old. Unfortunately Mai continued to get bullied all throughout high school.

But some folks aren’t too quick to forgive.

In high school, Mai got an apology text from Sara. My sister blocked her and moved on. ( I remember this) My relationship with Mai isn’t the best, I was blamed a lot for her being bullied since I am the older sibling and I should be protecting her. I tried a lot growing up to help her but it resulted in me getting yelled at by Mai or my parents if something happened and I wasn’t there. It was bad enough that my parents wanted her to go to my college so I could watch after her. Basically I was a scapegoat for anything bad that happened to her Luckily she didn’t get in.

Also, people change, right?

In college, this is when I met Sara. She was in the same dorm building as me and we hit it off. I didn’t know who she was at the beginning but we connected the dots like 2 years into knowing each other. I have a common last name. I told my sister about her and she told me she doesn’t want to be around her. Fair. Sara has been my support for years. She has helped me when I have been at my worst and overall I see her as family. My relationship with my own family is strained because it seems like they never have time for my issues. It always goes to Mai issues.

Well, this is gonna be interesting…

Sara is my maid of honor and I am planning my wedding. This is a problem. Mai learned form a post about Sara being my maid of honor and was mad. She called it a betrayal that her 6th grade bully is being in my wedding and that she isn’t a bridesmaid. We got into an argument. I told her I am not kicking her out of my wedding and she can either come or not. My parents are on me about it also the bullying happened 17 years ago.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Maybe I’m in the minority here, but if one of my siblings felt this strongly about something like this, I’d take their side and not that of a friend.

But hey, that’s just my take.

And, like I said in the intro, people have a right to do what they want to do and feel the way they want to feel.

Life is funny that way…

It looks like time doesn’t heal all wounds…