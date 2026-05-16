Call Center Employee Caught Between Reporting or Ignoring Coworker Dancing to R&B Song at Work

There’s a fine line between a chill workplace playlist and an HR incident waiting to happen.

A call center employee was enjoying a slow day when a suggestive R&B classic came on, and his coworker started dancing like she forgot where she was.

The whole ordeal put him in an uncomfortable position.

Keep reading for the full story.

What songs do y’all play at your call center? Are the songs, “HR Appropriate” and does it really matter if the song(s) being played are appropriate? I work at this super easy insurance call center. We get, at most, 20 calls per day and a 3rd of the calls are us transferring the calls back to member services. Due to the massive availability, we have a lot of down time.

So he puts on some music.

Early on in the day, I hear this classic R&B song from 2005, “Me and U” by Cassie. For those who don’t know the song, it’s basically a soft**** song of a beautiful girl singing in a dance studio. Fast forward to today.

The rest of his coworkers are really feeling the music.

As the song is playing at work, I see my female coworker dancing to the song. I’m stoned as heck while I’m looking at her, she’s dancing, my lead is vibing with her but then it hit me, we are at work.

He starts to question if this is proper workplace behavior.

Now, I’m not going to call HR to ruin the party, at what point does something become inappropriate at the workplace with music? What music does your call center play? Would y’all consider this appropriate?

Workplace dynamics can really be an uncomfortable minefield.

What did Reddit think?

This fellow customer service employee seems to think this is a much more lax environment than they’re used to.

If it were this commenter, they wouldn’t be too concerned.

If the employees have this much free time, maybe it’s a sign of overstaffing.

The music choice probably could have been better here.

There’s nothing wrong with loving a great track, but there’s a time and a place for everything.

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