Cats, Trash, and Cables: The Shocking Reality of a Home Visit That Left a Professional Technician Speechless

If you have the kind of job that requires you to go into peoples’ homes, you’re gonna see some interesting and disturbing things from time to time.

A cable guy wrote the following story and he told viewers all about the disgusting house he had to work in.

Let’s take a look!

Cable guy and hoarder. “Back in the day, I went out on a service call that I’ll never forget. The moment I stepped inside, the stench of dirty cats and garbage hit me like a wall. Right by the front door, trash bags were stacked high, and as I walked down the hallway, there were even more bags piled along the walls.

This is disgusting.

By the time I reached the living room, I couldn’t believe how bad it was. I knelt down to check the modem, only to realize too late that my knee had landed in a damp patch of cat urine soaked into the carpet. The woman tried making small talk while I worked, telling me she was a psychiatrist and that clients actually came to her home for sessions. I remember thinking, how could anyone sit through an appointment in this house? The whole situation made me feel bad for her, but I kept my thoughts to myself and just finished the job. Fast forward almost ten years later — I got called back to the same address. This time, a new tenant was living there.

They remembered this place…

Walking in gave me instant flashbacks of how awful it used to be. I even mentioned the previous owner in passing, and the tenant just shook their head. Later, while I was crawling under the house to do some basement work, I could still smell that familiar stench of cat urine. There was cat hair clinging to everything down there, a lasting reminder of just how bad the place once was. It’s been years, but that house is still burned into my memory as one of the worst service calls I’ve ever had.”

Here’s what readers had to say on Reddit.

This person shared a story.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

And this reader chimed in.

He’ll never forget the smell of this house…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family that couldn’t move into their new home until the contractor returned to fix a bunch of problems.