“Checkmate at Walmart”: Why a Rude Shopper’s Grocery Cart Just Ended Up in the Automotive Aisle

Can’t we all just get along, folks?!?!

Well, judging by this story and the many similar ones we encounter out there, the answer is…not all the time.

Check out how this shopper reacted when an aggressive man acted like a real jerk at a Walmart store.

Start now!

Go get it! “I was in Walmart and I had finished up with my shopping and was walking in the row where you can enter the register lines. As I was walking, an older Boomer dude was walking toward me also trying to find a register. I was able to scan the open lines and figured the shortest one was the line I was right next to, so I queued and the old dude figured the same and got behind me. I guess he felt like I jumped in front of him or otherwise skipped him because the old dude started sighing loudly and just complaining about the wait while I ignored him.

This guy was pretty darn impatient.

When it was my turn to start putting my stuff on the belt, he kept saying “come on, hurry up” and I turned and told him to cool it. He was still upset, shifting his feet back and forth and then when it was time for me to pay with my card he started bumping me with his cart!

What a jerk!

I was mad and immediately turned to him and told him to cut that out and he went and bumped me again and said “then quit taking so long!” So I grabbed his cart from the front end that he was bumping me with and yanked it away from him quickly, taking full control.

Go get it!

I aimed it toward the entrance bathrooms like 30 feet away and pushed it really hard and it made it all the way to an ice machine next to the bathroom. He just stared at me furious and I glared back and told him in my deepest voice “Go get it.” After that he didn’t want to fight anymore and just lowered his head and went over to the cart. I paid my stuff and left quickly in the opposite direction.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared a story.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This rude shopper had it coming!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier on break who was physically dragged back to the cash register.