College Student Adjusts Schedule After Roommate Complains About Her Going Out at Night

If you’ve ever had to deal with a roommate who constantly breathed down your neck and wanted to know where you were at all hours of the day, you know how frustrating it can be.

Add to that already annoying equation being in college, being young, and trying to have a good time, and you can see why anyone would be turned off by that kind of pressure.

In this story, a college student wrote that her roommate is trying to clamp down on her social life and she’s had just about enough of it.

I swear, sometimes youth is wasted on the young…

Check out what she had to say in the story below and think about how you’d deal with a roommate who acted like this.

AITA for going out occasionally and wanting my friend to stay over even though my roommate gets upset? “I’m a first-year college student living in a dorm and I’m starting to feel like I might be in the wrong, but I’m not sure. I live with a roommate I initially got along with really well—we even planned to live together next year. But over time, things have gotten tense. I go out maybe 2–3 times a month, mostly on weekends.

Living with someone on a different schedule can be like walking a tightrope…

When I come back, I’m very quiet (no overhead lights, minimal noise), and I always try to be respectful. Despite that, my roommate gets annoyed when I come back, even around midnight. She’s told me she’s a light sleeper and has early classes every day, and she’s said that coming back around 1–2 am on weekends is “too late.” Because of this, I’ve started feeling anxious about going out at all and have even canceled plans to avoid upsetting her. I feel like I’m adjusting my life a lot to keep the peace. Recently, I told her a friend might come visit for a night, and she responded pretty negatively and asked where they’d be staying, which made me feel like I needed permission.

It sounds like she needs to get through this year and then find someone else to live with…

This also bothered me because earlier in the year, her boyfriend stayed over and she didn’t ask me at all. There have also been some weird/petty moments—like her screenshotting a TikTok I reposted because she thought it was about her and sending it to me saying “nice,” and telling me I remind her of the “Celeste” roommate character in the new Roommates movie (iykyk).

Nobody should have to live like this…

At this point, I feel like I’m walking on eggshells in my own room, but I also understand that being woken up at night can be frustrating. AITA for still wanting to go out occasionally and have a friend stay over, even though it bothers my roommate?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This reader also said she’s NTA.

And another person weighed in.

Well, her roommate sounds like a lot of fun, don’t you think?

In case you didn’t pick up what I was putting down, I’m being sarcastic, my friends.

College is the time to act dumb, stay out late, go wild, etc.

Because once it’s over and you have to start being an “adult,” things get real in a hurry.

No college student should have to put up with a roommate like this!