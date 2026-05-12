Dad Asks Child to Hold Up Collapsing Fence While He Grabs Nails for Repair

Imagine being a child, and you disagree about something with your dad. Would you know better than to argue and simply let your dad win the argument, or, if it were something important, would you stand up for yourself no matter what?

Some parents can be pretty stubborn and refuse to listen to their children’s opinions even if the opinion is more of a fact than an opinion. That’s what happens in today’s story where a child and their dad disagree about the fate of a broken fence.

The fence fell over in a windstorm, and the dad knows the fence needs to be repaired. The child, on the other hand, thinks the fence is beyond repair.

While the story is about a broken fence, it’s really about much more. It’s about a father unwilling to listen to their child’s perspective and what happens when the parent keeps pushing to solve the problem their way no matter what.

What’s also interesting is the mom’s perspective, because she doesn’t exactly agree with the dad. Ultimately, it’s a battle of wills. Keep reading to see how long it takes for the dad to have to admit defeat.

Put up the fence Dad! This happened about ten years ago, but I just repaired a fence today. So, we had a fence that, when we moved in, was rotten, purple, and impossibly gross. It stretches across the yard, or did at least. A windstorm knocked over two sections, and my Dad told me to help him put it back up.

OP knew this was a bad idea.

Me, thinking this was a bad idea, watched part of the fence fall backwards as we lifted it. Nails and rotten wood on the moist dirt. We used a plank to prop it up, and it slid through the mud, forcing me to hold it alone. It freaked and cracked, another piece fell. I told my dad “bad idea, bad idea,” very clear warnings.

Dad blames OP for the problems with the fence.

He made me hold it, then went to the second, smaller section of the fence to the left. In that time another section fell over and I said, “and there goes another,” so my dad got mad. He said he had enough of my nonsense. And I said “it’s literally falling apart as we put it up,” to which he ignored and made me hold for a while longer.

It really was a bad idea.

He went to grab a screwdriver and a plank to hold it together. Haha, too bad, the fence was caving inwards already and I stood by letting it, because I was instructed to hold the fence. One by one, like dominoes, the sections of the fence came crumbling down to the ground, while the small set of four planks I had my hands on remained steady as I leaned against them. He came back and I got off scotch free because I did exactly what he said and Mom backed me up when he tried to say I was smart ellick through the.process. She agreed, bad idea.

The dad should’ve listened sooner!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree.

This is sad.

Another person thinks a lot of dads are like this.

I love that the mom was on OP’s side. She clearly saw that the fence was beyond repair and that the dad wasn’t being reasonable.

It’s ridiculous to blame a child for causing a problem that they clearly didn’t cause. It’s not like they were actively pulling the fence apart or breaking it. The wind did that. Sometimes things just need to be replaced instead of fixed.

Honestly, the dad probably realized the fence was a lost cause before he admitted defeat. He held out a long time though!

I currently have a fence that should probably be replaced due to wind damage. So far we’ve been able to get away with repairing it, but at some point it will be beyond repair like the one in this story. At least my fence isn’t painted purple.

I hope they got a new fence and painted it some other color besides purple. This is the perfect opportunity for a curb appeal upgrade!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.