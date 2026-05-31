Medical Student Eats Part of Dad’s Special Retirement Gift Despite Being Warned Not To

Living or staying in close quarters with your parents, even as an adult, can feel incredibly crowded. This becomes especially true when it comes to sharing living necessities or food.

What would you do if one of your immediate family members not only ate food of yours, but ate special food that was gifted to you?

In this story, a medical school student recently shared a major mishap involving a special chocolate bar. Here’s what happened.

AITA for eating some of a gifted chocolate bar my mom told me not to open?

My dad recently got a kunafa dark chocolate bar as a gift from a retirement party (it’s from the UAE and kind of special).

My mom told me not to open it without telling her.

But it was hard to wait.

I’m currently in the middle of med school exams, and a couple nights ago I had late night cravings and there wasn’t much else at home.

I ended up opening the chocolate and taking one piece.

A few days later, the same thing happened, so in total I’ve had 2 pieces out of around 8.

He doesn’t plan to eat anymore.

After that, I decided I wouldn’t take any more, and I planned to tell my parents after my exams because I didn’t want to deal with my mom getting upset right now.

I don’t mind having those 2 pieces counted as part of my share, and I didn’t take a lot, but I did go against what my mom said about not opening it.

AITA for eating some and not telling them yet?

You’d think someone who was smart enough to get accepted to med school would be smart enough to assess this situation better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.

Let’s see how the Reddit community felt.

The comments section was not forgiving on this one.



Most were incredulous by the son’s behavior?



Some insults were thrown around.



One person boiled it down plain and simply.



And another pointed out the obvious.



This sweet treat is about to turn things pretty bitter.