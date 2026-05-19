May 18, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Delta Offers Passengers Up to $6,000 to Take Another Flight After Overbooking

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in an airport

TikTok/@jinberr

If an airline offered you several thousand dollars to walk away from a flight you were booked on and take a different flight, would you do it?

I think most of us would!

And that’s why this viral TikTok video really threw viewers for a loop.

A woman named Jin showed viewers what was going on when she was at JFK Airport in New York.

woman in an airport

TikTok/@jinberr

Jin filmed herself sitting in an airport.

The text overlay reads, “Delta giving away $6,000 to rebook this fight and nobody took it.”

woman in an airport

TikTok/@jinberr

The video’s caption reads, “They overbooked this flight and needed volunteers. Started at $800 and went up to $6k.”

woman in an airport

TikTok/@jinberr

Check out the video.

@jinberr

They overbooked this flight and needed volunteers. Started at 800$ and went up to $6k ☠️ #airport #flights #travelstories

♬ original sound – jean like levi’s

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.33.39 AM Delta Offers Passengers Up to $6,000 to Take Another Flight After Overbooking

Another individual shared a story.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.33.50 AM Delta Offers Passengers Up to $6,000 to Take Another Flight After Overbooking

And this TikTokker has been there, too.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 8.34.01 AM Delta Offers Passengers Up to $6,000 to Take Another Flight After Overbooking

You gotta be nuts to turn down $6,000 to take a different flight!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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