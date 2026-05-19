Delta Offers Passengers Up to $6,000 to Take Another Flight After Overbooking

If an airline offered you several thousand dollars to walk away from a flight you were booked on and take a different flight, would you do it?

I think most of us would!

And that’s why this viral TikTok video really threw viewers for a loop.

A woman named Jin showed viewers what was going on when she was at JFK Airport in New York.

Jin filmed herself sitting in an airport.

The text overlay reads, “Delta giving away $6,000 to rebook this fight and nobody took it.”

The video’s caption reads, “They overbooked this flight and needed volunteers. Started at $800 and went up to $6k.”

Check out the video.

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And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this TikTokker has been there, too.

You gotta be nuts to turn down $6,000 to take a different flight!