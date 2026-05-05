May 5, 2026 at 7:55 am

Dog Owner Showed People How The Pooch She Rescued Is Now Thriving

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with rescue dog

TikTok/@nalastitchwaldo2024

If you’ve ever had the pleasuring of rescuing a dog from a shelter, then you already know that it’s one of the best experiences you can ever have.

But some people are still wary about adopting some pooches.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her decision to rescue a dog has made a big impact of her and her new best friend.

woman with a rescue dog

TikTok/@nalastitchwaldo2024

The video’s text overlay reads, “In your 20s, someone will tell you to not adopt the dog that’s been sitting in the shelter for 9+ months.”

The TikTokker is seen sitting with a clearly nervous dog at a shelter.

dog riding in a car

TikTok/@nalastitchwaldo2024

The text overlay continued, “It’s very important that you do it anyways.”

The video then shows the dog living its best life, taking a car ride, and playing in a backyard with her and two other dogs.

We love a happy ending!

dogs playing in a backyard

TikTok/@nalastitchwaldo2024

Check out the video.

@nalastitchwaldo2024

#derpydog #fypシ゚viral #rescuedog #drafts #huskymix

♬ original sound – 𝒶𝓂𝒶𝒾 🌀☀️

Here’s what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.03.23 AM Dog Owner Showed People How The Pooch She Rescued Is Now Thriving

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.03.34 AM Dog Owner Showed People How The Pooch She Rescued Is Now Thriving

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.03.56 AM Dog Owner Showed People How The Pooch She Rescued Is Now Thriving

We love to see dog rescue stories like this!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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