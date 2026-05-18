An Expensive Retail Store’s Credit Card Policy Left One Employee Questioning the Sales Pitch

Retail jobs can be surprisingly stressful.

In this story, a woman worked at a clothing store and had to push credit cards on every customer.

Despite hard work, no one wanted to sign up.

So she started dreading when managers call during closing and ask if someone had signed up for a credit card.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Retail credit cards are the bane of my existence. retail credit cards they could never make me like you. Truly grateful that I don’t work at a store whose hours depend on how many you sell. I have in the past. I would legitimately work two hours per week. I work at a small clothing store, but everything is super expensive. So obviously, they have to push a credit card on top of it.

This woman was tasked with offering credit cards to customers.

Of course, nobody wants that crap. And I do the stuff they tell me to do, asking every customer, running through all the benefits, offering the discount. I swear once the words “credit card” leave my mouth, the customer just tunes me out completely. Understandable. I don’t blame my managers for nagging. I know they get the same nagging from their bosses as well.

She hated being asked at every closing whether she had signed someone up for a card.

But to sit there and call the store during closing to ask if I had gotten a credit card today is genuinely crazy. No, I didn’t get a card. It’s August! Everyone is broke and doesn’t want to open another credit card.

She wanted to leave her retail job.

Another thing that bothers me is that all my managers get genuine bonuses added to their check when they reach their numbers. But regular associates just get in-store gift cards to shop the product. Are you for real? I can’t wait to leave retail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This person shares their personal experience.

Say financing instead of credit card, advises this user.

Here’s another interesting insight.

Finally, this person never pushed the card on people.

You just can’t force anyone to want another credit card.