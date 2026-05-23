Fed-Up Hotel Front Desk Worker Snaps and Writes a Hilariously Snarky Letter to Guests Demanding Early Check-In

Some guests expect front desk employees to perform miracles, such as letting them check into a room hours early.

In this story, a hotel receptionist is done with guests who expect to be checked in at 8 AM despite clearly knowing that check-in time is at 3 PM. So they wrote a sarcastic letter to all entitled hotel guests.

If you, as a hotel guest, can relate to any of the things hotel guests say in this letter, take note for next time.

Read the full letter below.

Gather round, fellow front desk soldiers. Dear Guest, I know you are tired. You’ve been travelling for hours, even for days, in order to get here. You arrive at the hotel at 8 a.m., expecting your room to be ready. Clearly, you’ve never heard that check-in is at 15:00, so this is quite the shock for an all-time traveller like you (who’s never heard of an actual check-in time before).

This would be really annoying for the hotel worker.

You are unable to process that there are still people staying in your room, making suspicious little comments to the front desk receptionist. “Are you sure there is no clean room ready for us?” “So, every single room is occupied? Check again,” Or my personal favorite, “Why didn’t you let us know that our room wouldn’t be ready early, so we could change our flight and travel later?”

There’s more.

Believe us, if we could, we would check you in as quickly as possible. We are not evil, wanting you to wait for hours just to get more tired. We actually wish for you to have a nice stay. But please, do not push our limits, because your check-in time might magically get delayed. Dear Guest, have a little faith in us. Sincerely,

A Front Desk Receptionist.

Now that’s how you put an entitled guest in their place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.

Other people in the comments section of Reddit are chiming in.

This reader has some things to add.

Here’s a hilarious response.

This person’s apologetic.

It’s not difficult, says this user.

And don’t forget about this.

It’s not the receptionist’s fault that all the rooms are occupied.