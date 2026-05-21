Friend’s Honest Question Leads to Unexpected Fallout After Disappointing Answer

During your middle and high school years, mild drama with friends can be enough to feel like the whole world is crashing down. Heightened emotions can cause overreactions to miscommunications, and it can take a gargantuan effort to rebuild that bridge afterwards.

How would you handle a mild texting faux pas being overblown into a major issue with a friend? One girl recently shared her petty drama like this with Reddit- to critical results. Here’s what she said.

AITAH for heart reacting to my friends message?

My friend was asking if anyone had a glue gun because she needed it for a class presentation costume making thing.

I heart reacted to her message, then she deleted it.

That feels a bit dramatic.

Then she posted on her close friends story, “Can we not heart react to other people’s message when they’re genuinely asking?”

For me, I really did feel like TA, but I felt like at that time she should’ve already known that I always heart react to people’s messages usually to acknowledge or reply to them because I don’t wanna be left on read and vice versa.

All of this sounds MORE than a bit dramatic…

It’s what I always tell people when they wonder why I heart react their messages.

Now I’m trying to ask around my house for a glue gun for some sort of redemption.

Oh, the trials and tribulations of teenage life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Let’s see if the Reddit community was able to cobble together some constructive advice here.

The comments were pretty immediately critical.



And expressed wider frustrations with the issue at hand.



One person explained the misunderstanding.



Another seemed annoyed by the whole ordeal.



But some softer, tough love was ultimately offered.

