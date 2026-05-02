From “Fun Uncle” to “Family Villain”: Why One Man’s Pizza Night Turned Into a Babysitting Nightmare

Isn’t it irritating when people change their whole lifestyles after they meet a new partner and expect other around them to do the same thing?

This guy shares how he broke into a fight with his sister over food choices.

AITA for allowing my nieces to eat certain foods and not warning my sister that it could happen? Hi all, So this week in the UK has been half term week, a week where children have off school halfway through a term.

This is where it all gets messy…

I (M26) am no stranger with looking after my 8 year old twin nieces however my sister (F33) usually provides some form of notice if I need to watch them for a bit, even a couple of emergency times were usually met with at least like 15 to 20 minutes notice however on Tuesday morning my sister drops them off at my flat without any notice whatsoever, just that she was “out”. I work 4 days on, 4 days off, 12 hour shifts and Tuesday was the first of my four days off. Usually, I spend the first day of my four off exhausted from the previous days of work. I didn’t have a lot of food in the house at that point (I was having a supermarket shop delivered in the evening).

UH OH…

I went to the small shop by where my flat is and got bread to make toast for my nieces and I (they hadn’t had breakfast yet) and two pizzas, the shop had a 2 for 1 price on oven pizzas. I got one plain pizza/cheese pizza and one pepperoni. It was then my sister texted that she’d hop back at 6:15 to 6:30pm to collect her children so had enough food to cover for them (I had a couple of things they could have for snacks in the meantime should they want). My sister towards November time last year met a new partner, she seems happy with him (M32 or 31 coming on 32)).

You can sense where this is going…

Her new partner is a vegan and she’s started to adopt that vegan lifestyle, quite full on but that’s her choice. However, regarding her children, I did ask her this at Christmas time just gone and she said that at home it’s a vegan first style but at school or round friends houses she’ll allow them to eat non vegan friendly foods I assumed that policy would also fit with me when I had to look after them. I cooked both pizzas, I gave them the plain pizza and left the other one, the pepperoni one for me to pick/graze at but if they had some I wouldn’t stop them and that’s what happened.

That’s INSANE!

When my sister came back to collect her kids, she saw the boxes in the bin and asked, her nieces said yes that’s what they had. My sister was quite cross with me and said that I should’ve consulted her if this could happen. I did mention that she allowed them to eat non vegan food at school and stuff but she doubled down about how that’s different and she has prior notice. I mentioned that I had zero notice and my sister said that family watching family is different than pre arranged school routines. I don’t know.

He isn’t sure if he did anything wrong.

They’ve only been on their mum’s vegan first beliefs for three months. If it helps, my nieces mentioned nothing about veganism or vegan food whatsoever, they seemed happy and content when I bought the food and when I cooked it.

YIKES! That’s a tricky one!

Why didn’t the sister drop her kids off with some vegan food?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows the sister is changing too much for a new boyfriend.

Exactly! This user knows these were last minute plans so it is okay.

This user knows how to respond to a sibling like that.

This user knows the sister is moving too fast.

This user knows the food was the sister’s responsibility!

Someone here is being a bit extra!

If you enjoyed this post, check out what happened when this sister-in-law demanded family take in her dog.