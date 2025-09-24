Her Sister-In-Law Demanded They Adopt Their Dog, And Then Everything Went Downhill

Pets can be a source of huge joy in our lives.

As I type this, I’m sitting on a train on my way to a gig I didn’t really want to do specifically because hanging out with my sweet pets seemed like a much nicer afternoon.

But we’re not all so lucky. Sometimes pets are a source of grief.

Especially when the humans attached to them are.

AITA for telling my SIL i don’t want to pay her for a dog she manipulated us into taking? I tend to ramble so i apologize in advance. so my sister in law and her husband got a puppy that is a restricted breed. they live somewhere “aggressive”/restricted breeds are not allowed, and they were aware of that when they purchased her. but i guess they were planning on hiding her and got her regardless of their location.

What could possibly go wrong?

well one night my husband and i get a phone call of her freaking out and frantically asking us to take her dog. “we have to get her out tonight i will drive her to you”. they live 8 hours away and have a newborn baby. we didn’t want to take the dog because we have 4 cats. we’re cat people, we like it calm and peaceful. and we told her that and she’s like “well get rid of your cats”. excuse me??

This is a huge demand. You just said no, right?

so fast forward we crumble under her manipulative pressure and we take the dog in. we were planning on keeping her and my SIL wanted us to pay $1500 for her. apparently they got her for 5k. i thought that was steep asf seeing as we did her a favor but we were keeping her so it was whatever i guess.

And now you’re PAYING to do the thing you didn’t want to do?

fast forward 1 week and we realize we are not cut out for this. we don’t have a fenced in yard and my SIL LIED TO US ABOUT HER BEING POTTY TRAINED. she vomited on my couch and **** and **** all over my house and overall was super destructive. which like obviously she’s a puppy but the point is SIL lied to us about her behavior.

They gave up quick, but responsibly.

we decided it would be best for the dog to rehome her to a PERMANENT home with a fenced in yard and plenty of space for exercise. i searched for the right person for like 3 weeks and found a perfect fit and she is now with them. so we talked to my SIL on the phone and told her we rehomed her for $100 and she was like “WTF??!” and getting all mad and she’s like well when am i getting paid? like she doesn’t even care about the dog she just wants the money. so my husband and i were like “look it doesn’t make sense for us to pay you” and she started freaking out and called me a ******* *****.

And now there’s more money crap!

she called back and apologized but only because MIL made her. she proposed we pay a lesser amount and can pay in monthly payments, and i was just shocked and put on the spot so i crumbled and said i guess that’s fine. but it’s not fine. i don’t think it makes any sense to pay her anything!!!

Let’s see if the comments can untangle this mess:

Do. Not. Pay. A. Dime.

This is ridiculous.

You shouldn’t even be the one fielding this mess.

Just stop putting up with her nonsense.

What’s the worst that’s gonna happen?

She’ll stop talking to you?

I mean…hallelujah.

