He Couldn’t Contain His Excitement When His Owner Finally Returned After a Week Away

If you take a dog into your home, you better believe that they’re going to love you unconditionally for the rest of their lives.

And that’s why they’re our best friends!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how their dog Gilbert reacted when he saw his dad coming home after he’d been gone for a while.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Watch Gibs realize his dad’s home after being gone all week.”

The pooch sat on a chair and looked out a window at the street below.

His dad got out of an Uber and got his luggage out of the trunk…

And Gilbert started wagging his tail.

Gilbert recognized his dad and he got excited and stood up.

His dad walked toward the door to the house…

And Gilbert leaped off the chair and ran out of the room to greet him!

Here’s the video.

Take a look at what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

He couldn’t wait for his dad to get home!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.