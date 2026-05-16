May 16, 2026 at 4:49 am

He Couldn’t Contain His Excitement When His Owner Finally Returned After a Week Away

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a chair

TikTok/@gilbert.the.pit

If you take a dog into your home, you better believe that they’re going to love you unconditionally for the rest of their lives.

And that’s why they’re our best friends!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how their dog Gilbert reacted when he saw his dad coming home after he’d been gone for a while.

dog on a chair

TikTok/@gilbert.the.pit

The video’s text overlay reads, “Watch Gibs realize his dad’s home after being gone all week.”

The pooch sat on a chair and looked out a window at the street below.

His dad got out of an Uber and got his luggage out of the trunk…

And Gilbert started wagging his tail.

dog on a chair

TikTok/@gilbert.the.pit

Gilbert recognized his dad and he got excited and stood up.

His dad walked toward the door to the house…

And Gilbert leaped off the chair and ran out of the room to greet him!

dog in an apartment

TikTok/@gilbert.the.pit

Here’s the video.

@gilbert.the.pit

The wiggle bottom #dogsoftiktok #pitties #pittiesoftiktok

♬ original sound – A ❀

Take a look at what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.06.58 AM He Couldn’t Contain His Excitement When His Owner Finally Returned After a Week Away

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.07.08 AM He Couldn’t Contain His Excitement When His Owner Finally Returned After a Week Away

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.07.17 AM He Couldn’t Contain His Excitement When His Owner Finally Returned After a Week Away

He couldn’t wait for his dad to get home!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

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