“He Just Won’t Listen”: Why One Woman Is Being Forced to Report Her Own Sister Because Their Father Refuses to Acknowledge the Danger

Siblings. Can’t live with them, can’t live without them. But often times living with them can be more challenging than most would like to admit to.

How would you handle your younger sibling bringing in all sorts of debauchery into the place that you live? And furthermore, having a parent that enables them and doesn’t do anything about it? One girl recently vented her frustrations about her current situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for telling my sister to stop inviting friends round even if our father doesn’t care

My little sister (14F) for the past 2 weeks has been inviting friends around to our shed while not telling anyone and our dad doesn’t care.

My sister is friends with a lot of rebellious and frankly stupid people.

A common theme with fourteen year olds.

For the past 2 weeks, she has been letting them all sleep over in the shed and come around during the day as they please.

The shed is more of a mancave for my uncle that contains a lot of important stuff for him, such as all his practice tattoos as he is a tattoo artist.

Definitely not things that should be around preteens.

It contains a couch, TV and bed so basically a small house but my uncles moved to Spain with his wife so it’s currently uninhabited.

The reason this is upsetting me is they have received no permission from my father to be in there.

My sister has been cooking them food with what we have left since 3-4 weeks ago my dad lost his job so we don’t have a ton of money or food currently.

That would certainly set anyone off.

The worst of all though is I can tell they have been smoking and drinking.

I’ve told my dad about all of this but alas he’s shrugged it off because he did a lot of the same things when he was younger.

It bugs me how my sister is letting people use her as a place to get away from their own parents and especially one of her friends which is a college student encouraging her to do these things.

On top of everything, it’s a liability.

Me and my sister don’t have a super close relationship as I was always better at school and she has outwardly stated she hates me.

My dad tells me to not make a big deal out of it and my sister will outwardly walk away from me when I try to discuss how disrespectful it feels, so AITA?

The vibes in this house sound all the way off. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say here.

The comments section was pretty divided on this issue.



One person offered an alternative solution.



Though some fully dragged the older sister.



Others were baffled by the amount of apathy.



But someone ultimately pointed out the sad reality.



This girl is going to make them all sorry for party rocking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat every social outing like a weird competition.