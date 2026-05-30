He Said He Was Just Going to Drink at a Bar, but Didn’t Come Back—Then They Learned He Was Arrested

Not everyone handles embarrassing situations the same way.

In this story, a woman had a friend who dated a guy who ended up getting arrested after a night out.

After hearing the story, she and her friends got curious and looked up his mugshot online.

But when things spread, her friend turned on her and placed all the blame on her.

Check out the full details below…

AITA because I looked up the mugshot of the guy my friend just met when he went missing at 3 am This involves me (26F) and my ex-friend (25F). We will call her Z. Both of us are in medical school. Z is someone who grew up in a very sheltered environment. This is the first time she is living on her own. She has access to freedom. She is very socially unaware and plainly dumb and impulsive.

Meet Z and the guy she was dating…

Anyways, Z is very insecure. She has no self-confidence. She just gets with any man that gives her attention. She ends up matching with a guy. She invites him over to her dorm apartment. They have only been talking for a month. According to her, they went on a date. He said he was going to drink at the bar.

It ended up being 2 am, and he didn’t not come back.

Apparently, the guy got arrested.

She went to the police to file a missing person report. He was not picking up the phone. It turned out he actually got arrested for public indecency. She went to bail him out and let him stay with her at her apartment. She then proceeded to drive him back to the airport. He blocked her and wanted nothing to do with her.

She and her friends looked up the guy’s mugshot.

So naturally, I was curious. My friends and I looked up the mugshot to see who this guy was. That is literally all we did. One of my friends asked who it was. We looked at it together. I sent her his name.

Now, her friend started blaming her.

Z told her the story. Now, Z is throwing the blame on me. She is saying I am a crappy friend for looking up his mugshot. She went around telling everybody her business. So AITA?

Dating the wrong guy could affect your relationship with your friends.

In fact, it’s hard for people not to react when someone keeps making chaotic decisions and then sharing every detail afterward.

And sometimes embarrassment over a bad situation ends up getting redirected at the people closest to you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

She has no common sense, says this user.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and sensible

Some dating stories should’ve ended at “he got arrested.”