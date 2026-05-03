“He Threw My Food!”: Who Is Really at Fault When a “Teachable Moment” Turns Into a Concession Stand Meltdown?
by Heather Hall
Shutterstock
You can usually tell within seconds when someone has completely checked out of their job.
Imagine you walked up to a food stand to a cashier who looked miserable and kept cursing under their breath, but then turned around and demanded a tip from you. Would you just give him a tip to avoid any awkwardness? Or would you give him a “tip” he didn’t see coming?
In the following story, one customer find shimself in this dilemma and chooses the latter. Here’s what he did.
AITA for giving a cashier advice on how to give better customer service?
Last night I was at a baseball game, and I went to a food stand to get a pretzel.
I walked up to the stand and immediately saw that the cashier looked really grumpy and miserable. He was slouched over, his chin in his hand, elbow on the counter, and he didn’t even greet me or say anything. He just stared at me and waited for my order.
I’ve ordered from this stand before, and getting a pretzel takes less than 10 seconds, but this grumpy cashier made it into a minute-long ordeal.
The cashier was acting like he hated his job.
He was moving really slowly, slamming cabinets and doors, and I could even hear him talking under his breath. He was saying stuff like “hate this ****” and “******* ******** job.”
He pretty much shoved the pretzel at me, and after I paid, he held up the tip jar at me and said, “Give me a tip.”
I was shocked that he would demand a tip, especially after such poor service, so I decided to get a little smart with him. I said to him, “Here’s a tip: Stop slouching, crack a smile, and stop being so darn mopey.”
Angry, the cashier told him to leave.
He snatched the pretzel out of my hand and started pointing at me to leave, but I argued that I had already paid and I wanted my food. He throws away my pretzel, hands me back my cash, and then tells me to leave.
I told him that I wanted my pretzel, but he just kept telling me to leave. I gave up and said to him, “Have fun going back to your mom’s basement after your shift,” and walked away.
That was hands down the worst customer service that I’ve ever experienced, and I feel justified in saying what I said to him.
AITA?
Wow! It’s easy to see why he gave the guy that “tip,” but it probably wasn’t personal.
Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.
This person thinks he was out of line.
Yet another person thinks he was wrong for saying something.
For this person, the cashier was very unprofessional.
Here’s someone who thinks he should’ve just walked away.
There were better ways to handle it, but someone needed to let the guy know how terribly he was treating people.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a married man who ended up reporting a female coworker who wouldn’t stop asking him out on dates.
“He Threw My Food!”: Who Is Really at Fault When a “Teachable Moment” Turns Into a Concession Stand Meltdown?
by Heather Hall
Shutterstock
You can usually tell within seconds when someone has completely checked out of their job.
Imagine you walked up to a food stand to a cashier who looked miserable and kept cursing under their breath, but then turned around and demanded a tip from you. Would you just give him a tip to avoid any awkwardness? Or would you give him a “tip” he didn’t see coming?
In the following story, one customer find shimself in this dilemma and chooses the latter. Here’s what he did.
The cashier was acting like he hated his job.
Angry, the cashier told him to leave.
Wow! It’s easy to see why he gave the guy that “tip,” but it probably wasn’t personal.
Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.
This person thinks he was out of line.
Yet another person thinks he was wrong for saying something.
For this person, the cashier was very unprofessional.
Here’s someone who thinks he should’ve just walked away.
There were better ways to handle it, but someone needed to let the guy know how terribly he was treating people.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a married man who ended up reporting a female coworker who wouldn’t stop asking him out on dates.
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Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, asking for tip, bad service, cashier, concession stand, ENTITY, picture, reddit, rude comments, top
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