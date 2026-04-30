A Coworker Kept Trying To Get Him To Date Her Even Though He Was Married, So After Multiple Rejections, He Finally Went To HR And She Got Fired

It is great when you get along with your coworkers, but sometimes someone wants more of a relationship with you than you are comfortable with.

What would you do if one coworker expressed interest in being with you even though you are married, and even after telling her no multiple times, she kept insisting?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he finally had to report her to HR and she got fired, so he isn’t sure if he handled it properly.

AITA for getting a coworker fired? So, I (29M) started a new job about 3 months ago. It’s been super nice and I love my work.

Office romances can be awkward when they don’t go well.

The only issue has been between a coworker (mid 20s F, Jenny) and me. She was not shy in letting me know that she is interested in me. I am, however, married. I have done my best to shut it down and told her that I’m very happy in my relationship and that I’m not interested in her.

Yeah, he needs to shut that down immediately.

However, some of her friends have started referring to her as my “work wife” and me her “work husband”. I have expressed my discomfort with this and have stopped responding when they say it.

This is wildly inappropriate.

A little while back my coworkers and I went to a bar and throughout the night her friends kept trying to get us to hookup. At one point Jenny told me that my wife doesn’t have to know. I was done at that point, went home, talked with my wife (she was very understandably hurt I didn’t tell her about this sooner, but I didn’t want to upset her, dumb reason I know) and came to the conclusion that I needed to go to HR.

He did the right thing.

I told HR about the incident, told them I felt uncomfortable working with her in the future and that my other coworkers were encouraging it. I also gave them some correspondences I’ve had with her that were relevant. Over the course of the investigation, HR found more evidence of misconduct and ended up firing her for sexual harassment.

HR handled it properly, this is her own fault.

I didn’t expect that and just wanted her to be transferred or something. Now my coworkers are giving me the cold shoulder and walk on eggshells around me. AITA?

All the coworkers should get in trouble. Trying to ruin someone’s marriage is a pretty terrible thing to do. This guy and HR handled it perfectly.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who says he did the right thing.

This commenter asks what would happen if the roles were reversed.

He was harassed and handled it the only way he could.

This was a serious violation.

This commenter says he followed the right steps.

She really left him with no choice.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.