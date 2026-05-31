He Was Mourning His Late Mother, Then Learned His Dad Already Moved On With a Much Younger Woman

Grieving the loss of a parent or spouse is natural, and while most people go through the stages of grieve, different people grieve in different ways. If you were grieving the death of a parent, how would you feel if your living parent started dating again? Would you be happy for them or furious?

The answers to this question would probably depend on how long it had been, who they were dating, and your feelings about the person they were dating.

In this story, one man is in this situation. His mom passed away not too long ago, and he’s still grieving her death. However, his dad has apparently moved on with a much younger woman. And I mean a much, much younger woman.

He is not okay with this, but he’s also wondering if he’s overreacting. Is age just a number, or is his dad making a huge mistake?

Keep reading to see if you think the dad’s new relationship is concerning or if the son really is overreacting.

AIO that my recently widowed dad has a new “friend”? My mother passed away from cancer at the end of September and last night I (43 m) found out that my dad (68 yo) has started dating again. He called me last night to come over to watch my grandmother (maternal, has dementia) so that he can take his “friend Michelle” home. I was a bit confused but didn’t question my dad and just assumed she was a work secretary or something.

Michelle isn’t just a friend.

I arrive at my dad’s house to see them washing dishes from baking bread together and I get introduced to her. Still confused why a 30 something lady is at my dad’s house but whatever. They leave and an hour later he comes back and asks me what I thought of Michelle. I say she seems nice and then he proceeds to tell me that she is 38 and that age doesn’t mean anything to her.

He was not okay with this situation.

I am stunned! The grass hasn’t even grown over my mom’s grave and my dad is dating some girl younger than me and my siblings! I am still grieving my mom and I feel like this is an absolute slap in the face to her memory.

He’s wondering if he’s overreacting.

I know that my dad has taken this loss pretty hard and still breaks down. But does he really think a girlfriend is a healthy response to grief? I am furious at him for doing this and my sister is equally as hurt. Am I overreacting in wanting to stop this relationship before it becomes even more serious?

I don’t think he’s overreacting at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is surprising!

Another person was in a similar situation.

Another person shares their thoughts.

Here’s a vote for minding his own business.

The relationship seems inappropriate and alarming. It also seems that the dad is clearly looking for a rebound relationship to cope with his grieve and to stop feeling so lonely.

Will the relationship last? Who knows. Like the one person that commented explained from their experience with their dad, it may last for awhile until the dad finds someone closer to his own age.

I feel bad for the man who lost his mom. It has to be hard to see a parent move on at all, let alone with someone who is younger than you. I can’t imagine how the dad would think his children would feel okay with this relationship. Age may not matter, but dating someone younger than your own children? That clearly seems like an issue. Nobody wants a stepmom who’s younger than they are.

Hopefully the relationship won’t last and the dad will move on.