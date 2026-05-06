“He’s Still There”: The Concerning Story of a Suburban Mystery That’s Making Everyone Paranoid

Imagine noticing that one of your neighbors spends a lot of time sitting in his car which is parked on the street. Would this bother you?

In this story, one couple is really concerned about this odd behavior. The wife feels watched, and the husband is wondering whether or not to confront the neighbor.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I Overreacting for confronting my neighbor across the street for spending too much time in his car The family in front of our house seem like a nice family except for one little but interesting detail — apparently the husband likes to spend hours and hours, both in the night and in the morning in his car, which is constantly turned on. The car is parked on the street so we see the car (on) every time we arrive and when we leave in the morming. This person stays until very late (from around 6 pm to past midnight sometimes).

His wife feels uneasy.

The thing is this is starting to make my wife very uncomfortable. I had to leave for a business trip for a couple of days and she mentioned how she feels seen with the guy in the car every time she goes out, which I took very seriously (to the point of almost cancelling my business trip). Asking other neighbors, we found they have actually called the cops to investigate as well as the president of our community about it, but they didn’t give specifics on the status of this.

He has an idea, but he’s not sure if it’s a good idea or not.

I’m thinking on simply knocking and asking — but I don’t know if they will get defensive or, given even cops might be involved, they will get extra defensive if I go and ask about the situation. Am I (we) Overreacting? What can we do in this situation?

That does seem odd. I wonder why he spends so much time in his car?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person thinks the situation is ironic.

Another person has questions.

This person thinks they should mind their own business.

Another person explains why he hangs out in his car a lot.

They’re probably worried about nothing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to look at the photos.