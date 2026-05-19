Homeowner Calls City After Neighbor Blocks Alley With Renovation Debris for Weeks

Renovation projects are stressful, but that stress isn’t supposed to spill into the shared alley.

One homeowner gave his neighbor every reasonable opportunity to clean up the construction debris that had been piling up behind his garage for weeks — old cabinets, drywall, broken tiles, and eventually an entire refrigerator blocking his exit door. In fact, he asked politely three separate times.

But after being met with three weekends of empty promises, the homeowner decided the city might have a more persuasive approach to the conversation.

Code enforcement showed up the same afternoon and what followed was a hefty emergency junk removal bill.

The neighbor showed up at his door furious.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling code enforcement on my neighbor after he used our shared alleyway to store his renovation trash I live in a townhouse complex where we all share a narrow alleyway behind our garages for trash collection and vehicle access. The community rules are very strict about keeping this alley completely clear at all times so that emergency vehicles and garbage trucks can pass through.

But apparently one of the neighbors thought the rules didn’t apply to him.

My neighbor started a massive kitchen renovation three weeks ago. Instead of renting a professional dumpster, he decided to save money by piling all his construction debris directly in the alley right behind my garage door.

It started off small, but slowly became more and more of a problem.

It started with old cabinets, then drywall bags, and finally a massive pile of broken tiles with exposed nails. The pile grew so large that I could barely back my car out of my garage without risking a popped tire. I asked him politely three times to move it.

But the neighbor soon made it clear that moving it wasn’t a priority.

Every time he told me he would hire a truck over the weekend, but the weekend would come and go and the trash remained. Last Thursday I woke up to find that his crew had added an old refrigerator to the pile, completely blocking my secondary exit door.

So finally the homeowner was done dealing with this nonsense.

I called the city code enforcement and the homeowners association to report a safety hazard. The city came out that afternoon and handed him a heavy fine and a mandatory twenty-four hour cleanup order.

Obviously, this made the neighbor quite upset.

He had to pay a premium for an emergency junk removal service to clear it all out by Friday morning. He is absolutely furious with me now. He came to my door yelling that I am a terrible neighbor and that a real community member would have given him a few more days instead of getting the government involved to cost him hundreds of dollars.

Sounds like this neighbor had multiple chances to do the right thing, but didn’t.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

What did Reddit have to say?

This neighbor is one to talk about “a real community member.”

This guy could have just followed the rules from the start, but apparently that was too inconvenient for him.

This commenter can hardly believe the audacity.

Maybe sheer selfishness is to blame.

Three requests. Three weekends. Three excuses. At some point the math just stops adding up in the neighbor’s favor.

This guy had every opportunity to handle his renovation debris like an adult and chose instead to treat a shared alley like a personal storage unit.

When code enforcement showed up and handed him a fine, that was the natural result of running out of chances.

A rented dumpster would’ve been cheaper, quieter, and a lot less embarrassing. Some lessons come with a bill attached.