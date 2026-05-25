Homeowner Parks New Car Right Outside His Own Front Door—Then Finds an Outrageous Note From an Entitled Neighbor

It can be very exciting to get a new car. I was actually looking at cars online recently, and there are so many options that it can be hard to narrow it down. I’d have to consider things like which brand, gas mileage, how big the car is, whether or not to go electric, safety features, price and more, but one thing I would not have to consider is where to park the car.

I’m lucky to have a driveway where I can park cars as well as street parking, and my neighbors never complain if someone parks in front of their houses.

In this story, one homeowner buys a new car. He parks the new car on the street directly in front of his house. This shouldn’t be a problem, right?

Apparently, the neighbor is making it into a problem because they left the most annoying note ever on this new car.

Now, the homeowner is upset, but he’s also wondering if he’s overreacting.

Keep reading to find out what the note said.

AIO about parking note I live on a a wide corner in a community. There are 3 homes on the corner and parking spaces all along the curve of the corner. Both of my neighbors take up 3 parking spaces and I usually use two.

OP now needs three parking spots.

I got a new car and used up 3 spaces yesterday, with my new car parked directly in front of my house, not to the side, not in between two houses, i mean right in front of the middle of my home. My other two spaces were not in front of their house either, they were on the opposite side of the new car, in front of my house. This morning there is a note on my windshield saying “please don’t park in front of our house, there is free parking at the mailboxes that you are more than welcome to use”

I’d be upset too.

I was LIVID! So everyone gets 3 spots and i get a note when I’m parked IN FRONT of MY house… Actually every time someone uses that spot they are in front of my house and i never say a word because i have other things to worry about. How would you react? Idk why but this note made me SO mad.

Maybe the neighbor who left the note didn’t know who the car belonged to assuming the note was on the new car.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

Here’s a suggestion.

Another person suggests calming down.

This is what I’m wondering too.

Another person offers their opinion.

I don’t understand why people get so worked up about someone parking in front of their house. I especially don’t understand why someone would get so worked up about someone parking in front of their own home!

The only thing that makes sense to me is if the neighbor didn’t know whose car it was since it’s a new car they hadn’t seen in the neighborhood before. By saying “don’t park in front of my house,” maybe they were trying to help OP out, writing the note as if it was from him.

I think he needs to talk to the neighbor when he calms down and tell them he saw the note they left on his new car. The neighbor will probably be surprised and maybe even apologize explaining they didn’t know it was his car.

Or maybe not. Maybe the neighbor is a horrible human being.

Regardless, he’s not doing anything wrong, so he could just roll his eyes and ignore the note.